Jordan Harvey Makes His Grand Ole Opry Debut — Kilt and All! — with His Family by His Side: PHOTOS (Exclusive)

The Scottish country singer, 31, performed his songs "Along for the Ride" and "I Will" as he stepped inside the circle for the first time Saturday night in Nashville

By Jordan Harvey
Published on April 19, 2023 06:35 PM
Jordan Harvey's Opry photo gallery He made his debut on Saturday, April 15
As a lad growing up in Edinburgh, Scotland this was a huge moment for me. Getting to play the Grand Ole Opry! I grew up on Johnny Cash, thanks to my dad, and getting to turn up in a kilt made me feel like William Wallace going into battle!!!

Jordan Harvey's Opry photo gallery He made his debut on Saturday, April 15
Getting to share this moment with my incredible fiancée, who was born and raised in Dothan, Alabama, was pure class! I wouldn't be able to do what I do every day without her love and support. She grew up on country music and has been such a huge help to me every single day! Roll Tide!

Jordan Harvey's Opry photo gallery He made his debut on Saturday, April 15
There really is an energy the second you step into that circle! Getting to play my debut single, "Along for the Ride" in front of a sold-out crowd, at the Grand Ole Opry is a dream come true!

Jordan Harvey's Opry photo gallery He made his debut on Saturday, April 15
Two families united! America and Scotland under the supervision of Taylor Swift, Darius Rucker and Chris Young! What else could you ask for?! So many legends have sat on this sofa, but maybe none in a kilt?… I can't thank my family enough for being here and sharing this amazing moment with me!

Jordan Harvey's Opry photo gallery He made his debut on Saturday, April 15
I used to play in front of 10 people in bars in Scotland and my parents always told me that one day I will be at the Grand Ole Opry and they will be there to share that moment with me. I can't put into words how special this moment was to me and my family. Having my brother there, his first time in America, and my future best man was just surreal!

Jordan Harvey's Opry photo gallery He made his debut on Saturday, April 15
I had a custom jacket made for this evening! Kilt tartan sent from Scotland and a "People for Peace Patch" stitched on my arm. I truly believe everyone deserves to live in peace and harmony and I always told myself I will use my platform for the greater good! I was asked before I went onto the stage what I would leave in the circle and I said, 'A bit of Scotland.'

Jordan Harvey's Opry photo gallery He made his debut on Saturday, April 15
I'm still coming to terms with the fact that I had the opportunity to step inside the circle where legends such as Johnny Cash (my biggest influence) have played before. The energy is real, the moment flashes by in a blink of an eye, and the Opry is heaven on earth. Thank you and much love from the bottom of my heart!

