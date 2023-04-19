Jordan Harvey Makes His Grand Ole Opry Debut — Kilt and All! — with His Family by His Side: PHOTOS (Exclusive)

01 of 07 BBR Music Group As a lad growing up in Edinburgh, Scotland this was a huge moment for me. Getting to play the Grand Ole Opry! I grew up on Johnny Cash, thanks to my dad, and getting to turn up in a kilt made me feel like William Wallace going into battle!!!

02 of 07 BBR Music Group Getting to share this moment with my incredible fiancée, who was born and raised in Dothan, Alabama, was pure class! I wouldn't be able to do what I do every day without her love and support. She grew up on country music and has been such a huge help to me every single day! Roll Tide!

03 of 07 Chris Hollo/Grand Ole Opry There really is an energy the second you step into that circle! Getting to play my debut single, "Along for the Ride" in front of a sold-out crowd, at the Grand Ole Opry is a dream come true!

04 of 07 BBR Music Group Two families united! America and Scotland under the supervision of Taylor Swift, Darius Rucker and Chris Young! What else could you ask for?! So many legends have sat on this sofa, but maybe none in a kilt?… I can't thank my family enough for being here and sharing this amazing moment with me!

05 of 07 BBR Music Group I used to play in front of 10 people in bars in Scotland and my parents always told me that one day I will be at the Grand Ole Opry and they will be there to share that moment with me. I can't put into words how special this moment was to me and my family. Having my brother there, his first time in America, and my future best man was just surreal!

06 of 07 Chris Hollo/Grand Ole Opry I had a custom jacket made for this evening! Kilt tartan sent from Scotland and a "People for Peace Patch" stitched on my arm. I truly believe everyone deserves to live in peace and harmony and I always told myself I will use my platform for the greater good! I was asked before I went onto the stage what I would leave in the circle and I said, 'A bit of Scotland.'