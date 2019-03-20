Jordan Davis Talks First ACM Award Nomination — and Reveals Who's Made Him Star Struck

With the one-year anniversary of his debut album, Home State, fast approaching as he celebrates his second No. 1 hit as well as his first ACM Awards nomination, Jordan Davis is on top of the world.

The country singer, 30, popped PEOPLE Now to discuss how it feels to be nominated for new male artist of the year at the 2019 ACM Awards, when he jumped to conclusions to predict the winner.

“Last year was my first one to actually be at live and it was a lot of fun, so this will be my first one as a nominee,” said Davis, playing coy about his achievement. “ACMs is always fun, so I’m excited to be a nominee this time.”

He joked, “Luke Combs is in there, so I think I know who’s gonna win it!”

While the “Take It from Me” singer showed up to last year’s ceremony solely to support his fellow country artists, some would say he was a red carpet winner in the fashion department.

“That was my favorite look I’ve ever had,” Davis said of his burgundy suit, noting this year’s look will be “a little more neutral.”

Falling into a career as a country singer after initially focusing on writing for the genre, Davis idolizes John Mayer for being an “incredible songwriter” (Davis has been known to cover “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room” while opening for Old Dominion lately) and recalls being starstruck the first time when he met Garth Brooks.

“The cool thing about Garth is you meet him and five seconds in you think he’s your best friend,” he revealed during a game of Fish & Dish. “He’s a really, really good dude.”

Continuing life on the road with Old Dominion for the band’s Make It Sweet Tour, before joining Rascal Flatts for their Summer Playlist Tour later this year, Davis’ wife Kristen is his biggest fan.

Kristen “works from home, so she gets to travel a lot,” he explained of his wife, who is an attorney. “She’s come to a lot of shows because I’m not great on the phone — I don’t check in enough.”

“We have a one text a day rule,” he continued, laughing. “I have to just let her know I’m alive!”

And when romantic nights don’t include sitting on a tour bus, Davis loves to take his wife into town for date night.

“She loves roses, so you gotta start with roses,” he said. “She’s a big foodie, so we would go to dinner. She’s a huge Italian food fan.”

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7 at 8 p.m. on CBS.