Jon Pardi Shares a Look at His Love Life — and Pitches 'Pardi Pooper' Toilet Paper — in CMT Series

Jon Pardi is giving fans an inside look at his love life in his new variety show Pardi Time.

The country singer-songwriter, 35, and his fiancée Summer Duncan are the stars of the eight-episode series airing on the CMT YouTube channel. PEOPLE has the exclusive sneak peek at episode five, which premieres Tuesday at 6 p.m. EST.

"Welcome to a romantic dinner with me and Summer — you're sitting in our chair having dinner with us," the CMA Award nominee begins in the teaser, before jokingly telling his dogs to stop fighting.

Continuing date night, Pardi goes on: "Summer cooked us a great filet. [We're] keepin' it down-home Southern-style with some mac and cheese, sweet corn and some asparagus."

"So what's your favorite part about 2020?" he asks his fiancée, whom he proposed to on the Ryman stage last October and will wed later this month. "We didn't break up yet," Duncan quickly retorts.

The lovebirds then make a toast in celebration of their relationship, noting that other couples have called it quits amid the coronavirus pandemic. Things heat up between Pardi and his dogs once more when he says, "Shut the f— up, f—ing dogs."

Pardi then jokes about toilet paper — saying he'd call his own brand "Pardi Pooper" — before delivering an acoustic performance of his song "Up All Night."

