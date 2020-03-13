Like so many other artists the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has pushed off the road, Jon Pardi is finding he has a lot of unexpected time on his hands these days.

“I haven’t had to stay home this long for a long time,” says Pardi, who was among the artists affected by the abrupt cancellation of the Houston Rodeo and has since postponed or canceled appearances through March 26.

RELATED: Maren Morris Performs at Houston Rodeo While 9 Months Pregnant: ‘My Adrenaline Is on Full Blast’

In his downtime, he says, he’s been catching up on chores around his 15-acre property north of Nashville, watching a little TV (the latest: HBO’s The Outsider), grocery-shopping with fiancée Summer Duncan (“I’m two weeks at home … We gotta eat!”). And, of course, he’s been practicing good hygiene (“my favorite meme is ‘why haven’t we been washing our hands the whole time?’“).

But the 34-year-old platinum-seller also has been spending considerable time reading the comments on his socials from disappointed fans. “It’s heartwarming and heartbreaking at the same time,” says Pardi, who’s just released “Ain’t Always the Cowboy” as his latest single. “People are planning this for months out, and they’re rocking out to the album and they can’t wait. Everything’s building up and it’s, like … canceled.”

Still, Pardi says he didn’t hesitate in making the decision to suspend his tour. “As much security we put into stopping active shooters, we’ve got to do the same thing for this,” he says. “We’re just protecting our audience.”

To stay connected to fans, Pardi is now making plans to live-stream “a little jam” from the expansive workshop/party space he recently built on his property. Hoping to broadcast the show as early as next weekend, he’s asking fans to keep watching his socials for details.

“So if people are, you know, chilling at the house — because that’s what we’re told to do — now they can just tune in on socials and watch us jam some songs and kind of give a little mini-concert on the Internet,” he says.

Like the rest of the country, Pardi is now adjusting to all the unknowns the virus is causing, including the possibility it could disrupt a major event unrelated to his career: his wedding.

RELATED: Jon Pardi and His Fiancée Summer Duncan Plan to Marry in May in Montana: ‘Guess What, a Non-Sweaty Wedding!’

He and Duncan have been planning a May wedding, with about 200 guests, at a venue overlooking Yellowstone National Park in Montana — a favorite destination for Pardi for many years.

“I’m excited,” he allows, “but I just can’t be overexcited about it because there’s always that lingering, well, what if it [the virus] is not caught up by then? I have elderly people that are going to come, and I can’t put them in jeopardy. I’m just kinda like whatever happens happens.”

And if the best-laid plans fall apart?

The cup-half-full guy thinks for a moment. “We’ll just go to Vegas,” he says with a laugh. “When Vegas is all fine, we’ll just go there and get it over with.”

Pardi reveals the latest checkmark on the wedding to-do list: the rings have been purchased. He plans to put on a western-themed gold band that mimics hand-tooled leather. Duncan’s simple band will join the oval-shaped diamond ring that Pardi picked out for their engagement.

RELATED: Jon Pardi Proposes to Girlfriend Summer Duncan During Concert at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium

His mother, he says, was his “secret agent” who made sure his bride-to-be got the ring she wanted. “She would always ask Summer about rings, and then she got her these cheapo rings just to get her ring size,” he says.

So Pardi was the M to this 007?

“No, no, no, no!” he qualifies. “I didn’t even know my mom had this information. My mom came to me, and she says, ‘You know, when you get your ring … blah, blah, blah. Summer likes this. She doesn’t want “too flashy.” Blah, blah, blah.’“

Needless to say, when he finally went ring shopping, “it didn’t take long.”

Image zoom Jon Pardi and Summer Duncan Katie Kauss

One more celebration for Pardi that also could be up in the air is the ACM award show on April 5. Pardi’s scored a coveted album of the year nomination for his critically acclaimed Heartache Medication.

So far, the Academy of Country Music says the show will go on as planned, but considering the seismic changes in recent days, Pardi still wonders what will happen.

“I could see them make, like, a TV show with no audience,” he says. “Or I could see it just going on — or I could see it being postponed.”

If the latter happens, he says, he’ll just get to celebrate his nomination a little longer.

“You get to be an album of the year nominee, and it’s just cool,” says Pardi, who adds that he feels especially affirmed for his traditional country sound.

“I think we were ahead of the curve,” he says, “and now it’s kinda carved its way into country music to where we can be a little poppy or we can be more like the ‘90s or we can be more traditional. As long as we’ve got a good lyric and a good song and a melody that speaks to somebody, regardless of what it sounds like, I think that’s country music.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes ,PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.