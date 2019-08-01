Jon Pardi Jokes He Practiced Choreography in His Barn Ahead of 'Heartbreak Medication' Music Video

"Singing and also dancing — it's a big step!" Jon Pardi tells PEOPLE, adding that his girlfriend Summer Duncan helped him out

By Carmen DiPippo
August 01, 2019 05:05 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Jon Pardi has never used choreography in one of his music videos, but there certainly is a first time for everything!

The “Night Shift” singer will release his new album Heartache Medication in late September, and says this album is all about “pushing myself a bit more and trying something new.”

Ahead of the upcoming full album release, Pardi’s latest video for single “Heartache Medication” features both him and his longtime girlfriend, Summer Duncan, dancing and looking ever so happy together.

“Singing and also dancing — it’s a big step! We had to rehearse for it,” Pardi, 34, says in a PEOPLE exclusive teaser clip. “This is the first time we ever used choreography. We ended up doing practices in my barn at home. It was out of my comfort zone but I love how it came out. I had a lot of fun making this video. I loved being able to dance together.”

Jon Pardi
Jim Wright

RELATED: Jon Pardi Shares His Biggest Fear — and Reveals He Found It in His Bed!

The country star is currently on the road with Dierks Bentley and will kick off his very own tour in October, beginning with back-to-back sold-out shows at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

The full music video for “Heartache Medication” will be available Friday, Aug. 2. “It’s my first single off the new record and I had a specific vision for how I wanted the video to look and feel. This album is a continuation of everything we were able to accomplish with California Sunrise,” Pardi tells PEOPLE. “It’s just one of the videos where you just feel good when you watch it.”

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.