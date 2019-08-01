Jon Pardi Jokes He Practiced Choreography in His Barn Ahead of 'Heartache Medication' Music Video

Jon Pardi has never used choreography in one of his music videos, but there certainly is a first time for everything!

The “Night Shift” singer will release his new album Heartache Medication in late September, and says this album is all about “pushing myself a bit more and trying something new.”

Ahead of the upcoming full album release, Pardi’s latest video for single “Heartache Medication” features both him and his longtime girlfriend, Summer Duncan, dancing and looking ever so happy together.

“Singing and also dancing — it’s a big step! We had to rehearse for it,” Pardi, 34, says in a PEOPLE exclusive teaser clip. “This is the first time we ever used choreography. We ended up doing practices in my barn at home. It was out of my comfort zone but I love how it came out. I had a lot of fun making this video. I loved being able to dance together.”

The country star is currently on the road with Dierks Bentley and will kick off his very own tour in October, beginning with back-to-back sold-out shows at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

The full music video for “Heartache Medication” will be available Friday, Aug. 2. “It’s my first single off the new record and I had a specific vision for how I wanted the video to look and feel. This album is a continuation of everything we were able to accomplish with California Sunrise,” Pardi tells PEOPLE. “It’s just one of the videos where you just feel good when you watch it.”