Jon Pardi Proposes to Girlfriend Summer Duncan During Concert at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium

Jon Pardi is officially off the market!

The country singer, 34, surprised his girlfriend of two years, Summer Duncan, by asking her to marry him during Wednesday night’s show for his Heartache Medication tour in Nashville, ET confirmed.

As the “Dirt on My Boots” singer got down on one knee, ET learned that the crowd erupted in cheers, giving the couple a standing ovation after Duncan said yes.

The Ryman Auditorium, where Pardi proposed during his sold-out show, was actually where he and Duncan shared one of their first dates.

Pardi’s fellow country pal, Dierks Bentley, snapped a photo of the proposal from the wing of the stage and shared the exciting news on Instagram.

“My man! @jonpardipics crushing the @theryman stage and crushing life… so proud of you pal,” he captioned the series of photos and clips from Pardi’s performance. “Killer show with my all time fav encore. Congrats to you and @summerfawn_duncan 💍.”

Duncan and Pardi began dating in early 2018.

A hairstylist from Northern California, she was a friend of Pardi’s mother who was certain the two would hit it off. Tempting fate, Duncan traveled to Denver to meet Pardi and watch a performance.

“So she flew out to the most romantic place you can ever fly a girl out to: the Grizzly Rose,” Pardi sarcastically told PEOPLE at the time. “It’s this super honky-tonk, one of my favorite bars.”

Duncan, Pardi quickly added, also brought a friend along on this first get-together. “Yeah,” he said, “she had a whole escape plan, you know, in case I was creepy.”

Obviously, the two hit it off, and Pardi invited her to join him for another weekend while he was on tour with Tim McGraw. The two have been a couple ever since.

RELATED: Jon Pardi Shares His Biggest Fear — and Reveals He Found It in His Bed!

Image zoom Getty Images

With his engagement Wednesday and his third full-length album Heartache Medication released last Friday, Pardi has had a very exciting week.

“Releasing this album has been a moment I’ve been waiting for…for a long time,” he told PEOPLE about Heartache Medication. The album serves as the follow-up to Pardi’s co-produced, platinum-selling breakthrough No. 1 album California Sunrise, which featured hits like “Head Over Boots,” “Heartache on the Dancefloor” and “Night Shift.”

“I’m excited to have something new out. It’s a great record. I’m really proud of it.”

“I’ve written a lot of songs about Summer,” Pardi added, however, “none of them made this record,” he said sheepishly of Duncan, who starred alongside Pardi in the music video for “Heartache Medication.” “But don’t worry, you will hear them someday.”

“She’s really been involved in the whole process,” said Pardi. “I mean, she loved ‘Tequila Little Time.’ She loves ‘Old Hat.’ But yeah, she needs her own song and she will get it.”