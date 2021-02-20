"We got two Highland cattle coming [this weekend]," the country singer said on The Bobby Bones Show Friday

Jon Pardi Admits He Spends His Cameo Cash on Cows: 'It Does Help on the Ranch'

Cameo has become a literal cash cow for Jon Pardi.

On Friday, the "Ain't Always the Cowboy" singer, 35, said on The Bobby Bones Show that he's made about $10,000 from the video-sharing app so far — and he's spent the money on buying "farm stuff," including cows.

"It does help out here on the ranch," Pardi said. "Our cows are coming Friday or this weekend because of the snow and stuff. They're in Adams, Tennessee, so we'll get them this weekend, hopefully. We got two Highland cattle coming."

Pardi — who married wife Summer Duncan in November — said that while he was hesitant at first to join Cameo, he's been enjoying sending the personalized video messages to fans (which are available for $125 each). Since signing up as a creator on Cameo, he's made 94 videos.

"I kind of put off Cameo, like, 'I don't need to be doing that,'" he said. "But I kept getting DMs, like, 'Hey, are you going to join Cameo? I wanted to get a message.' I was like, 'You know what? I'll try it out.' It's a lot of happy birthday, it's a lot of happy Valentine's Day [messages]. It makes people happy."

"That's the main thing about Cameo — [fans] love it," he added. "When they get the video and they leave me feedback and stuff, they are so excited. That's a thing I thought I would never get: [being] happy that I made somebody happy. Cameo has opened my eyes a little bit. They're so excited when they get the videos. It's awesome."

Image zoom Jon Pardi | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Pardi was on The Bobby Bones Show to promote his upcoming Grand Ole Opry performance on Saturday. When host Bobby Bones asked to look back on his very first time performing at the famed venue, he said, "It was back in 2013, I think."

"I had long hair," he said. "Me and my mom — this is back when limos were still cool, man — we took a stretch hummer to the Opry, and we had fun."

When Pardi gets back to touring post-pandemic, he said he'll spend a few days rehearsing songs by himself on his guitar.