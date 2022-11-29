Watch Johnny Cash Step 'Into the Light' in Clip from 'Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon'

The documentary will hit theaters on Dec. 5, 6 and 7

By
Published on November 29, 2022 03:25 PM

Johnny Cash experienced various and highs and lows throughout his life. In the upcoming documentary, Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon, fans will get an inside look at how the late Man in Black found the light after darkness.

In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from the documentary, viewers will see Cash in all his glory as he performs for thousands of screaming fans, signs autographs and receives an award for album of the year.

"He wanted to do and say something more with his life. He had messages that he wanted to share — and that is when his faith stepped out into the light," the clip's narrator said of Cash, who died in 2003 of complications from diabetes.

Johnny Cash. Courtesy Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon

The clip also features an interview with The Statler Brother's Don Reid.

"He said I'm gonna be the biggest thing in the business — and with that statement, he was," recalled Reid.

Johnny Cash and wife June on their wedding day. Courtesy Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon

The documentary features footage from over 100 tapes that have never been heard outside the Cash family.

It takes place during the time of his album Man in Black, when the star was experiencing depression and drug addiction. Most importantly, it covers how he was brought back to his faith.

Johnny Cash and Rev. Bill Graham. Courtesy Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon

It also features interviews with John Carter Cash, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, Marty Stuart, Wynonna Judd, Jimmie Allen, Alice Cooper, Franklin Graham, Joanne Cash Yates, Greg Laurie and many others.

Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon will hit theaters exclusively on Dec. 5, 6 and 7.

