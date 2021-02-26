John Schneider Drops Music Video for New Track 'Truck On' Featuring Callbacks to His Acting Stints

The music video to "Truck On" includes scenes from the actor's 2020 film Stand On It and callbacks to his beloved series The Dukes of Hazzard

John Schneider is shining the spotlight on his acting career in his latest music release.

The music video for Schneider's new track "Truck On," debuted exclusively by PEOPLE on Friday, features scenes from the 60-year-old country star and actor's 2020 film Stand On It, an action-comedy movie made in tribute to the 1977 classic, Smokey and The Bandit.

Plus, the three-minute-long video even features an exciting car chase — a clear callback to Schneider's days as Bo Duke in The Dukes of Hazzard, which ran on CBS from 1979 to 1985.

"For as long as I can remember, I've wanted to put my music in the movies I make," Schneider, who wrote the song with Keith Burns, exclusively tells PEOPLE. "Finally, we are at that point and I'm loving it."

The star said that it was after writing and directing Stand On It that he realized "it was also possible to go back the other way around and actually use the movies to help promote the music. It's a perfect 'win, win.' "

Schneider also explained what it was like to participate in a car chase for the new music decades after he frequently did so while starring on The Dukes of Hazzard.

"The biggest difference now is that I get to do almost all of the driving myself and choose where the cameras are placed," he says. "The cameras themselves are the biggest change in this process. Now they are smaller, more compact. Hell, I shoot some of our coverage on my iPhone! In the old days, the cameras weighed 20 lbs. and had to be bolted to the frames of cars!"

Proceeds from "Truck On" — which is Schneider's first track from his forthcoming album of the same name — will benefit St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that helps over-the-road/regional semi-truck drivers and their families who are out of work due to a recent illness or injury.

So, what should fans of Schneider expect from his new album?

"Music that makes them smile, tap their foot, dance and, most important, get out on the road and drive," the Smallville actor tells PEOPLE of his upcoming tunes.