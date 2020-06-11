The country-folk singer and songwriter died as a result of complications from the novel coronavirus on April 7, at the age of 73

John Prine's Widow Opens Up About Losing Her Husband to Coronavirus: 'I'm in Uncharted Territory'

John Prine's widow is opening up about how she’s doing following her husband’s death from coronavirus complications over two months ago.

In March, following a European tour, both country-folk singer and songwriter and his wife of 23 years, Fiona Whelan Prine, were sickened by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"The day in fact I came out of quarantine, John started displaying serious symptoms," she said during an interview with CBS This Morning.

He was hospitalized on March 26, and Fiona shared that having to leave her husband alone at the ER was "one of the hardest things I’ve ever done."

"I've never not been with him through an illness," she said.

On their wedding anniversary, April 6, Fiona was finally permitted to visit with her husband, getting a chance to say her goodbyes.

"The doctor just said, 'You need to come now, Mrs. Prine,'" she recalled. "I honestly wanted to throw up. I spent 17 hours with him. He was unconscious but I talked to him. I got to tell him everything I'd ever wanted to tell him."

Working together with his record label, Fiona has been putting together a very special musical tribute to her husband, which will air online Thursday.

"It's been difficult. It’s been difficult at times," she told CBS This Morning of putting together the special. "But it's also been a great distraction."

Although it’s been difficult carrying on without her husband, Fiona is she's confident she's "going to be okay."

“I am in uncharted territory,” she explained. "Sometimes a friend will call and ask me how I am and I'll say, 'I was hoping you would tell me.'"

"But I know too, I'll be okay. I have a resilience. I have the resilience muscle, which is a little exhausted right now, but I'm going to be okay. John left me a lot," she said.

Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine will air on June 11th at 7:30 p.m. ET via Prine’s YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch. Proceeds will go to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Alive Hospice, and immigrant advocacy charity Make the Road New York.