John Morgan Takes a Ride Down Memory Lane: 'Everybody Could Sing and Everybody Could Play Something'

The singer-songwriter is set to make his Grand Ole Opry debut on May 19

By Tricia Despres
Published on March 9, 2023 05:50 PM

John Morgan hasn't always had long hair.

"Actually, I started growing it out right before the pandemic and I just kept letting it go," admits the 27-year-old singer/songwriter during a recent interview with PEOPLE. "I just quit caring, and here we are."

He lets out a laugh but make no mistake. His hair hasn't been the only thing that has changed for Morgan in recent years, as the accomplished wordsmith now finds him under the bright lights of Nashville. But what hasn't changed is that the small town of Sylva, North Carolina still lives in his heart.

"When I was growing up there, we had just a little main street with a couple mom and pop shops," remembers Morgan, whose childhood story is lovingly told in an extended video premiering exclusively on PEOPLE. "It was a very quaint little mountain town."

Country Music Singer/Songwriter John Morgan Takes a Ride Down Memory Lane: ‘Everybody Could Sing, and Everybody Could Play Something’
John Morgan. Eric Ryan Anderson

A natural left-hander, Morgan grew up playing baseball.

"My dad made me play right-handed though because he wanted me to play shortstop," says Morgan with a laugh of his days on the baseball field. "I was a decent player. I've always told people that if I wasn't doing this, I would probably be coaching somewhere. I really fell in love with coaching."

At the time, there was also another love in his life.

"Where I grew up in, Appalachian music is pretty generational," he explains. "Everybody played an instrument as a hobby. That's bluegrass music at its very root. I just kind of grew up in the middle of where everybody could sing, and everybody could play something."

Soon, this pastime morphed into a family bluegrass band which Morgan played in for 10 years, before he went and shocked everyone courtesy of an electric guitar.

Country Music Singer/Songwriter John Morgan Takes a Ride Down Memory Lane: ‘Everybody Could Sing, and Everybody Could Play Something’
"Sorry Not Sorry" cover art. Eric Ryan Anderson

"I got into Eric Clapton and John Mayer and Stevie Ray Vaughan and just went down those rabbit holes and never wanted to come back," recalls Morgan, who has become a husband and first-time father all in the past year. "I loved bluegrass, but I really just wanted to start writing my own music and try some different chord progressions and whatnot to get out of that world a little bit."

And out of it he is, as the accomplished songwriter now finds himself not only churning out hit songs such as Jason Aldean's back-to-back No. 1 hits "Trouble with a Heartbreak" and the GRAMMY and CMA-nominated "If I Didn't Love You" featuring Carrie Underwood but is also establishing himself as a solo artist intriguing enough to watch.

"I am a believer and I definitely think it was a God thing because that's the only way I can figure out how all of this has happened," says Morgan, who was basically discovered during an Uber ride with a driver who had worked with longtime songwriters and Aldean collaborators Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy. "It's just a one-in-a-million kind of thing."

Co-produced by Aldean himself, Morgan's current unapologetic single "Sorry Not Sorry" tells the story of a genuine country boy who ain't about to change for anyone. And in the music video for "Sorry Not Sorry" is Morgan's very own truck.

"[They needed] a real old piece of s— truck, and I was like, 'Yeah, I just bought one,'" laughs Morgan, who is set to make his Grand Ole Opry debut in May. "I drive it every day. It's an old Ford F350 and I love it."

Related Articles
Morgan Myles Music Video Premiere
'The Voice' Alum Morgan Myles Debuts 'Hallelujah' Music Video and Talks Grand Ole Opry Debut
Ingrid Andress attends as Audacy hosts "Leading Ladies" in celebration of International Women's Day
Ingrid Andress Says She Feels Like a 'Boss Queen' When She Performs a Concert While on Her Period
Tim McGraw Visits Terminally Ill Dad Who Wants to Record His Song for His Daughters
Tim McGraw Helps Fan with Cancer Fulfill Wish of Recording Duet for Daughters' Weddings: 'A Special Thing'
Landon Parker Revisits Wedding to Wife McKenzie in New Music Video for “Your Baby Girl”
Landon Parker Revisits Wedding to Wife McKenzie in New Music Video for 'Your Baby Girl'
Everyone Knew About Hailey Whitters Certified Gold Single for “Everything She Ain’t,” Except for Hailey Whitters
Everyone Knew About Hailey Whitters Certified Gold Single — Except for Hailey Whitters!
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes
Kelsea Ballerini Jokes About Claims That She and Chase Stokes Are in a 'Staged' Relationship
Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood and More Stars Nominated at the 2023 CMT Music Awards
keith urban credit John Shearer
Keith Urban Is Back on the Strip! Go Behind-the-Scenes at the Country Star's New Las Vegas Residency
Maren Morris, Hayley Williams and Sheryl Crow
Maren Morris, Hayley Williams, Sheryl Crow and More to Perform at LGBTQ+ Benefit Show in Nashville
Willie Nelson speaks onstage at his album premier on April 4, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee
Willie Nelson's Dating History: From Shirley Collie to Annie D'Angelo
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Tim McGraw attends Paramount+ and 101 Studios world premiere of "1883" at Wynn Las Vegas on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Miranda Lambert attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy); NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Luke Bryan attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan and More to Play Nashville's Star-Studded CMA Fest
Kelsea Ballerini Shades Morgan Evans with His Lyrics on SNL as Chase Stokes Joins Her Backstage
Kelsea Ballerini Shades Morgan Evans with His Lyrics on 'SNL' as Chase Stokes Joins Her Backstage
Kelsea Ballerini attends the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 2023 Presentation; Morgan Evans 67th Annual BMI Country Awards
Kelsea Ballerini Performs Songs Inspired by Morgan Evans Divorce During 'SNL' Musical Guest Debut
Little Big Town
Little Big Town, Maddie & Tae and More Rock the Ryman as Historic Venue Named Hall of Fame Landmark
K. Michelle, Justin Champagne
'Love & Hip Hop' Star K. Michelle Opens Up About Making Her Move to Country Music: 'Starting Over'
Alabama Resurrects Iconic June Jam Festival, Plans Guitarist Jeff Cook’s Public Memorial Service The Same Week
Alabama Resurrects Iconic June Jam Festival, Plans Guitarist Jeff Cook's Public Memorial Service the Same Week