Country Star John King Debuts Video for 'Til It Changes Your Mind:' 'I Wanted Everything to Be Special'

"It's about having to change somebody's mind about you. It's about having to prove somebody wrong, while bettering yourself," King tells PEOPLE

John King has never been a big drinker. He has never found much satisfaction from liquid in a bottle nor has he lost love because of an addiction — but he has seen the pain that alcohol can cause.

"I've been around it my whole life," King, 32 tells PEOPLE. "I mean, we've played many a bar. And when you are a country music artist, you are just surrounded by it. It has affected me, maybe not directly, but it's touched me through people I've known."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Because of this, it is the pain of alcohol addiction that serves as the centerpiece of his new music video for 'Til It Changes Your Mind,' whose touching music video exclusively premieres with PEOPLE.

"The premise of this song is something I've lived," says King of the song from his debut album Always Gonna Be You. "It's something that I think that a lot of people have been through. It's about having to change somebody's mind about you. It's about having to prove somebody wrong, while bettering yourself."

John King

He adds, "We didn't want to come at it from a negative perspective though, because it really is a positive song. It's about somebody that is losing their way, but they are trying to be better for the person that they love."

Within the music video, which was filmed entirely in the span of just a day, a storyline plays out of a young couple who find themselves competing with the cruel hold alcohol can have on a relationship.

"It's one of those songs that has just always hung around in the back of my head that I knew when the moment was right," says King, who wrote the song alongside Matt Rogers and Jason Gantt over four years ago and refers to it as "the favorite song he has ever written." "I wanted the video to be special and I wanted the production to be special and I wanted everything to be special because this song just deserved it in my opinion."

And while alcohol has never taken hold of King personally, the songwriter admits that he is not without his share of vices.

"I'm a little bit of a workaholic," King says. "I mean, I really am. Any time you're in a career like this, it can consume you, you for better or worse."

John King

"There was a time where I was just burning the midnight oil, like not sleeping, just pouring everything I had into this passion," he adds. "Sometimes it doesn't have to be alcohol that can get you into trouble in a relationship. It can be good things too."

In fact, he "tips the hat" to his workaholic story in the second verse of "Til It Changes Your Mind."

"I think everybody's had some moment where they're letting something else get in the way of what's most important in their life," explains King. "And that's really what this song is about, but it's also about redemption. Like if you lose somebody, you can get them back. I'm a believer in that."

Indeed, it has long been King's wife Hannah that has stuck with him through the ups and downs of his life and career since they first met in high school when they were both just 15 years old.