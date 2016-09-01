Rory Feek's Touching Video of Joey with Daughter Indiana 6 Months After Cancer Death

Rory Feek lost his wife Joey to cervical cancer in March. But a piece of her will always live on in the couple’s 2-year-old daughter Indiana.

On Tuesday, Rory penned a heartfelt tribute to his toddler on his personal blog and shared a video featuring sweet moments between Indy and her late mother. “I’m reminded what a gift she is. What a gift she’s been to me. And to Joey,” he wrote, later noting, “She is the smile on the face of father who should be crying. She is the joy in the life of a family that should be filled with sadness.”

Joey became a mom in February 2014 when she and Rory welcomed their daughter, who was born with Down syndrome. “God doesn’t make mistakes,” the father of three said, remembering the times when friends and family would express their “I’m sorry” apologies to him and Joey about Indy’s diagnosis.

“That’s such a strange response to the birth of a child. Maybe they were just sensing the confusion in my voice or more likely, they didn’t know what to say,” Rory continued. “It’s what society has told them – told all of us … awe, you didn’t get a regular baby … you got something less …That’s the messaging that is out there.”

Adding, “But it’s wrong. At least I think it is. Any I know Joey did too.”

Rory’s reflection on Indy’s birth and growth came after completing the final edit on the film he’s created in honor of Joey’s story and life journey.

“I’m so so proud of [the film]. Proud of my wife. Proud of the chance to share this story with others. You just watch a woman live and love and are changed,” he wrote. “And you also see a baby born near the beginning that is not the child we expected. But by the end, you – like us – realize that she’s not less. She’s more. More wonderful and more precious and even more important to our lives and story than we expected.”

These days, Indy looks forward to playing and swimming with her friends and classmates at High Hopes, a school for special needs children.

“Indiana is not less than any other child. Different is not less,” Rory proudly penned. “Having Down syndrome doesn’t make her life any less meaningful than someone else’s or her dreams or feelings any less important. Not as a child and I suspect, not in the years to come when she grows to be an adult.”