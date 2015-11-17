Joey and Rory Feek 'Still Have Hope for a Miracle' After She Enters Hospice, Says Family

Joey and Rory Feek remain steadfast in their faith.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the singing duo’s family shares the Feeks’ perspective following news that her battle with cervical cancer took a turn for the worst in October, prompting Joey, 40, to stop treatment and begin hospice care.

“Thank you for the kind words, prayers and endless encouragement during this time,” read the statement from the Joey and Rory family to PEOPLE. “Joey and Rory still have hope for a miracle, but realize one has already happened through the outpouring of love and prayers for them during this journey. They are cherishing every moment spent together and have found peace through the path God is leading them down.”

The statement follows up the family’s emotional Facebook post on Sunday, which shows Joey embracing the couple’s three children – Indiana, 21 months, and Heidi and Hopie, Rory’s adult daughters from a previous relationship.

Joey Feek with daughters Heidi, Hopie and Indiana Courtesy Joey and Rory

“Our girls drove up here last night to spend more time with their mom and baby sister,” Rory wrote of the moving moment.

The Feeks have been staying in Joey’s childhood home in Alexandria, Indiana, where Joey wishes to spend her final days.

“I pray that one morning I just don’t wake up,” she told Cindy Watts of The Tennessean in a revealing interview printed on Sunday. “But I don’t fear anything because I’m so close to God and we’ve talked about it so many times. I know he’s close. And I know he loves me. I’m really at peace. I still believe there’s healing in prayer.”