Joe Nichols Shares the Spotlight with Sister Kelli in New Music Video for 'Home Run': 'So Special'

Joe Nichols and his wife Heather have always agreed on one thing when it came to his music videos — and that was that Heather would never be in one.

"I'm kind of old school," the country music hitmaker, 44, laughs during an interview with PEOPLE about the exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the official music video for his new single "Home Run." "There's always been this feeling that it would be the kiss of death. You know, you put somebody into a video and all of a sudden you break up and you got to live with that video forever. I know it's an old dumb superstition, but we didn't want to test it."

But now, after 14 years of marriage and two adorable children together, the couple recently summoned up the courage to not only appear together in a music video, but they decided to bring the whole darn family along with them.

Joe Nichols Joe Nichols | Credit: David "Doc" Abbott

"We should have done this a long time ago," Nichols adds of the video, which was filmed in Nashville and essentially shows a day in the life of the country music hitmaker as he returns home from time out on the road. "It was definitely time."

Indeed, the endearing music video for "Home Run" includes not only Heather and her and Nichols' daughters Dylan, 9, and Georgia, 7, but also Nichols' mom Robin and sister Kelli, all of whom gathered in his very own tour bus during the filming of the music video.

"With my mom and my sister and my wife and the girls, along with the women who were doing hair and makeup, there was eight women on that bus," Nichols laughs. "And then, there was me."

Nichols says that his daughters were especially loving the star treatment.

Joe Nichols Joe Nichols and Heather Singleton | Credit: David "Doc" Abbott

"They've got a little bit of a theatrical flair," admits Nichols, who has built a two-decade-long career on the strength of a slew of No. 1 hits, including "Brokenheartsville," "Tequila Makes Her Clothes Come Off" and "Gimme that Girl.". "It probably felt a little bit like Easter Sunday to them. While they waited to come out on set, they just had to try to hold still and not mess up their hair and clothes. But I think they loved seeing themselves on video."

Indeed, all his girls seemed to love it, but Nichols admits that the real star of the music video was Kelli, who was born with Down syndrome.

"She's a piece of me," says Nichols, who will release his long-awaited new album Good Day for Living early next year. "To see her get to be a movie star for a day and to see herself in the music video… I just think it made her feel so special. I could see the joy on her face. I thought it was the sweetest thing ever. She had so much fun getting all gussied up and prettied up. And [music video director] David ["Doc" Abbott] and the crew were great about making sure she was highlighted a little bit because she's a big deal to me."

Joe Nichols Joe Nichols | Credit: David "Doc" Abbott

Throughout the entire filming of the music video, Nichols admits he found himself looking around the video shoot and shaking his head at the blessings that surround him.

"I feel like I still don't deserve anything that I have in my life," Nichols says quietly. "I have had a lot of ups and downs and struggled with stuff and have been my own worst enemy a lot of times. Having this family still astounds me. I don't deserve it at all. I look at my little girls and I look at my beautiful wife and I just praise God for things we don't deserve."

At the end of the day, that beautiful wife is thrilled with how everything turned out.

And so is Nichols.