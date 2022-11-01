Jimmy Fallon Announces Holiday Song — This Time with Dolly Parton: 'Keep the Tradition Going'

Fallon released his first-ever holiday song in 2021, a collaboration with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion

Published on November 1, 2022
jimmy fallon, dolly parton

Jimmy Fallon is making a return to the holiday music scene.

The Tonight Show host announced on Monday that he and Dolly Parton are releasing a single "Almost Too Early for Christmas," this Friday, Nov. 4.

"People have that debate after Thanksgiving, they have that debate where they go, 'Oh, can we listen to holiday music? Can we listen to Christmas music? Is it too early? Can we put on Mariah Carey now?' I say, 'Yeah, if it's good, you should,'" Fallon, 48, said.

"So I thought it would be kind of fun if I put out a song and released it around Halloween," he laughed as he announced the duet with "music legend" Parton, 76.

He shared a brief clip of the song, giving viewers a sneak peek at his and Parton's collaboration. "It's almost too early for Christmas / but why don't we see how this goes," they sing together as the chorus begins.

There's even a special shoutout to the so-called queen of Christmas music, Mariah Carey. "Let's turn on the lights for Mariah," Parton sings, acknowledging Carey's reign over the holiday music scene.

The duet marks Fallon's second dip into the holiday music world: he released "It Was A… (Masked Christmas)" with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion last year. Parton, on the other hand, is no stranger to the genre.

The country music legend has previously released three Christmas albums: 1984's Once Upon a Christmas with the late Kenny Rogers, 1990's Home for Christmas, and 2020's A Holly Dolly Christmas.

She's also appeared in holiday TV specials including 1984's Kenny & Dolly: A Christmas to Remember with Rogers and 2020's A Holly Dolly Christmas and acted in festive films like 1986's made-for-TV movie A Smoky Mountain Christmas, Hallmark's 2019 flick Christmas at Dollywood, and Netflix's 2020 Emmy-winning Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square.

jimmy fallon, dolly parton
Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

The Jolene singer is also gearing up to host yet another holiday special, Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, a musical about the making of a TV special set at her iconic Tennessee theme park, Dollywood.

"Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas is the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly's desire to uplift an exhausted world's spirits by sharing the unique 'mountain magic' she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas," reads the NBC holiday special's description.

The "modern-day movie musical" will follow Parton through the making of the special, before she becomes wrapped up in "a private journey into her past."

A slew of celebrity guests have signed on to participate, including Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus and Jimmie Allen, as well as Fallon.

