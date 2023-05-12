Jimmie Allen and Pregnant Wife Alexis Filed for Divorce Weeks Before Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Though the couple announced their separation in April, news of their divorce filing broke the same day Jimmie Allen was sued by his former manager for assault and sexual abuse, which he has denied

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on May 12, 2023 10:26 AM
Alexis Allen and Jimmie Allen attend MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom on April 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Alexis and Jimmie Allen. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Jimmie Allen and his estranged wife Alexis are getting a divorce, with both parties filing just days after they announced their separation.

The country star, 37, filed for divorce from Alexis, 27, in Williamson County, Tennessee on April 28 after nearly three years of marriage, and Alexis followed suit with her own filing two hours later, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. Both cited irreconcilable differences.

News of the couple's divorce proceedings broke the same day Allen was sued by his former manager for assault and sexual abuse — claims he has denied.

The "Down Home" singer and Alexis are parents to daughters Zara James, 18 months, and Naomi Bettie, 3, and are expecting their third child.

Allen asked for joint custody of the children, while Alexis asked to be named the primary residential parent, noting she believes it would be in the kids' "best interest," and wants Allen to have "reasonable parenting time," according to the documents. She also asked for child support and alimony.

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee
Jimmie and Alexis Allen. Jeff Kravitz/Getty

The couple — who tied the knot in June 2020 — announced their separation on April 21, while also sharing news that they had a baby on the way.

"After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate," Allen wrote in an Instagram statement. "As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year."

"Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another," he continued. "In light of our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time."

Days later, Alexis unfollowed the Grammy-nominated country singer on Instagram and shared a cryptic note to her Instagram Story, writing, "The silence is loud enough for me."

RELATED VIDEO: Jimmie Allen's Wife Unfollows Him On Instagram, Posts Cryptic Note After Split and Pregnancy News

Allen, meanwhile, was sued on Thursday by his former manager, who alleged that the singer raped her during a work trip to Los Angeles on March 2021, when he was filming an episode of American Idol, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The woman — who filed her suit anonymously as Jane Doe — accused the star of groping her breasts, pushing his erect penis against her in public, masturbating in front of her at a hotel and forcing his fingers into her vagina during a May 2021 trip to film an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Allen has denied the allegations, and claims that their relationship was consensual, though he has since been suspended by his label, BBR Music Group.

"It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever," the star said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Jimmie Allen attends the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jimmie Allen. John Shearer/WireImage

"I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely," the statement continued. "Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I've worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation."

Days before the allegations were made public in a story published by Variety, Alexis shared a cryptic message to her Instagram Story that appeared to be directed at her ex.

"Continue the chaos while I heal in peace," she wrote. "My Instagram isn't a help line so please stop messaging me about any third parties."

Throughout his career, Allen has achieved three No. 1 singles on the Billboard Country Airplay chart: "Best Shot," "Make Me Want To" and "Freedom Was a Highway" with Brad Paisley. He received the CMA Award for new artist of the year in 2021 and recently opened for Carrie Underwood on The Denim & Rhinestones Tour.

