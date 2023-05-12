Jimmie Allen Suspended by His Label Following Former Manager's Sexual Assault Lawsuit

The country star — who is in the midst of a divorce from his pregnant wife — was also dropped from the lineup of the upcoming CMA Fest, where he was scheduled to play Nissan Stadium in Nashville

By Rachel DeSantis
and
and Sarah Michaud
Published on May 12, 2023
Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen. Photo: Terry Wyatt/ACMA2020/Getty Images

Country star Jimmie Allen has been suspended from his label in light of a damning lawsuit that claims he repeatedly sexually assaulted and abused his former manager.

Allen, 37, has denied all allegations from the manager, who filed her suit anonymously, and claims that their relationship was consensual.

"In light of [Thursday's] allegations against Jimmie Allen, BBR Music Group has decided to suspend all activity with him, effective immediately," the label confirms to PEOPLE.

The "Down Home" singer was also slated to play Nissan Stadium on the closing night of the annual CMA Fest on June 11, but has been booted from the Nashville festival.

"We have removed Jimmie Allen from our performer lineup," the Country Music Association confirms to PEOPLE.

In a suit filed on Thursday, Allen's former manager, 25, alleged that he raped her, abused her and sexually harassed her multiple times under the watchful eye of his management team, whom she claims was aware of his behavior, but put her under his direction anyway.

"Having been aware of Allen's past behavior, it's reprehensible that the company picked her out and threw her to the wolves like they did, knowing how things would turn out," Elizabeth Fegan, founding partner of FeganScott, the firm representing the woman, said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Allen identified her as his target and groomed her, and the company did absolutely nothing to prevent it."

In the suit, which was first reported by Variety and has since been obtained by PEOPLE, the woman claims that after attending a dinner with Allen while on a business trip, she lost consciousness and woke up naked in her hotel room, with Allen "insisting she take Plan B as soon as possible." The suit also claims Allen's repeated abuse led her to contemplate suicide.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Grammy-nominated singer denied the allegations and claimed that their relationship was consensual.

Jimmie Allen attends the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jimmie Allen. John Shearer/WireImage

"It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever," he said.

He continued: "I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely. Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I've worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation."

Jane Doe's lawsuit was filed the same day news broke that Allen — who recently opened for Carrie Underwood on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour — and his pregnant wife Alexis, 27, both filed for divorce on April 28, citing irreconcilable differences.

The pair are parents to daughter Zara James, 18 months, and Naomi Bettie, 3, and announced that they are expecting their third child together while also sharing news of their separation on April 21.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

