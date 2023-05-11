Jimmie Allen's Former Manager Sues Him for Assault and Sexual Abuse amid Separation: Reports

Jimmie Allen's former manager is suing him for assault and sexual abuse over the course of 18 months, weeks after he announced he was separating from wife Alexis.

In a lawsuit obtained by Variety on Thursday, the former manager — who is identified as Jane Doe — listed several instances where the country star allegedly forced himself onto her and abused her.

Per the outlet, Allen, 37, allegedly raped her during a March 2021 work trip to Los Angeles when filming an episode of American Idol. She claimed that she woke up naked in her hotel room with severe pain and vaginal bleeding after a business dinner — and didn't remember what had happened. She also claimed that she was a virgin at the time and the CMA winner allegedly insisted she take a Plan B pill.

"I was disconnected from my body, feeling a sense of panic," she told the outlet, adding that she remembered being in a confused state when Allen allegedly said to her, "'I've been thinking about this for so long.'"

She added, "He held me in place. At that point, any physical will was just out the door. I was pretty much paralyzed."

Jimmie Allen. Ethan Miller/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

They also recalled another instance in May 2021 when he visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote his children's book. The day leading up to the appearance, he allegedly assaulted her as they were traveling together, per the outlet. She claimed that he groped her breasts on the plane, pushed his erect penis against her in public and masturbated in front of her at the hotel where they were both staying. When they left the taping and got in the car, she said he allegedly forced his fingers into her vagina while she tried to move his hand away.

Allen denies the allegations and claims that their relationship was consensual.

"It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever," the Grammy-nominated singer said in a statement to PEOPLE.

"I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely," the statement continued. "Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I've worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation."

Last month, Allen announced he was separating from his wife of three years — with whom he shares daughters Zara James, 18 months, and Naomi Bettie, 3, — as they are expecting their third child together.

RELATED VIDEO: Jimmie Allen's Wife Unfollows Him On Instagram, Posts Cryptic Note After Split and Pregnancy News

"After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate," read the statement, which was shared on both Allen and his wife's Instagram pages. "As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year."

"Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another," the statement continued. "In light of our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time."

Since then, she posted a cryptic Instagram Story post that read "The silence is loud enough for me."