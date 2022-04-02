Jimmie Allen tells PEOPLE the "one thing" he has always told himself about releasing music at the MusiCares Person of the Year Gala

Jimmie Allen's 1 Rule for Songwriting: Must Be Able to 'Sing in Front of My Grandmother'

Jimmie Allen attends MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom on April 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jimmie Allen attends MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom on April 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With three No. 1 songs under his belt, Jimmie Allen certainly knows how to write a song. Still, he knows that words have meaning, and he's not about to take things too far.

In fact, he has a rule when it comes to his music, a rule he has pledged to never break.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"For me as a songwriter, one thing I've always told myself was I would never record or release a song that I couldn't sing in front of my grandmother," Jimmie, 36, told PEOPLE on Friday night at the MusiCares Gala in Las Vegas. "That's been my mentality even before I got my first record."

As a father to three children, he essentially has the same music philosophy, knowing that his kids will all be able to hear his songs. The last thing he wants to do is embarrass his children with his lyrics.

Alexis Allen and Jimmie Allen attend MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom on April 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

"Being a parent and knowing there are other parents out there, I don't want to put out music that parents won't want their kids to listen to," he said, adding that he's aware other artists don't hold that same mindset.

Jimmie attended Friday's MusiCares Gala with his wife Alexis, 25. They are parents to daughters Naomi Bettie, 2, and newborn Zara James, 5 months, as well as his son Aadyn, 7, from a previous relationship.

RELATED VIDEO: Country Star Jimmie Allen Helps Combat Vet Write Powerful Song to Find Healing: 'I Was In a Dark Cave'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"We're all different and we all have different types of music we wanna create," Jimmie explained. "But for me and who I am and my journey, I just kind of just wanna create good stuff that everybody can listen to."