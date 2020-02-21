A catchy collab!

Jimmie Allen just dropped “This Is Us,” a catchy crossover collab with none other than Noah Cyrus. The song follows a couple that met years before when things “could’ve been better,” but now they’re ready to rekindle the love that once was.

“I used to push my luck. I used to fill my cup. I used to be known for the dumb things…” Allen, 33, starts on the song, before adding, “I’m lucky if you’re the love who got away. I’m lucky that my heart was always hard to break.”

Then the youngest Cyrus, 20, joins for the chorus: “It was just you and that was just me and it was just the way that it used to be. And we were just kids back then trying to figure out what it was.

Allen teased the song in November on the SESAC Nashville Music Awards red carpet, when he said he had a special duet on the way.

“Her dad was and still is one of my favorite country artists of all time,” he said then, referring to Billy Ray Cyrus.

“And she has an older sister that has a huge career,” he added about Miley.

Image zoom Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus Taylor Hill/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty

To The Boot last month, the “Best Shot” singer spoke about his upcoming music.

“I have so many people that will comment on my stuff all the time and say, ‘You’re a country artist. Do this more country, do that more country.’ And I always tell every artist and songwriter, ‘Make the music you love. Let everyone else worry about labeling it,'” he said.

Image zoom Jimmie Allen AFF-USA/Shutterstock

New music isn’t the only thing coming for Allen this year.

He and fiancée Alexis Gale are expecting a baby girl named Naomi in just a few weeks.

“I’m headed into the girl-dad club!” Allen tells PEOPLE of his bundle of joy on the way, who’s due to arrive in March. “I’m happy and nervous and so excited to meet her. I hear daughters make dads better people, and I’m ready to meet my little princess and give her my love.”

The country singer and registered nurse got engaged back in July at Disney World.

Image zoom Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale Sarah Elizabeth

“With Alexis being from my hometown, it is like always having a piece of home with me. We had an immediate connection,” Allen told PEOPLE in July. “It was like we’d always known each other.”

“Her smile melts me, her pure heart challenges me to love better, the way she motivates and supports me is unlike anything I’ve ever seen, the way she loves me and my son is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” he added. “It feels incredible to find the type of love I’ve been writing songs about all these years!”

“This Is Us” is out now.