Jimmie Allen said he "wasn't frustrated" when he lived in his car upon moving to Nashville, but by "other people not seeing the potential"

Jimmie Allen Says 'Most Challenging' Part of Success Was People Not Seeing His 'Potential' at First

Jimmie Allen knew that heading to Nashville with nothing but a dream was risky, but it was a risk he was willing to take.

The country singer opened up about his hard-earned path to success on the Spotify: Mic Check podcast, and explained that the frustrations he faced early on in his career extended past his temporary circumstances.

Allen, 36, left his hometown of Milton, Delaware for Nashville in 2007, and spent several months living out of his car as he saved money not only for an apartment, but to help his younger sister pay for school.

"I feel like the most challenging part was trying to wrap my brain around the fact that people didn't see the potential in me that I saw in myself," Allen said. "It wasn't frustrating when I was living in my car, wasn't frustrating when I was living in a trailer with no electric. I wasn't frustrated when I didn't eat for three or four days because I knew that was just a moment in time. What frustrated me was other people not seeing the potential."

Jimmie Allen Jimmie Allen | Credit: Shea Flynn

He continued: "That was the most frustrating part – knowing what I had to offer, not even talent-wise, just my work ethic. And I would see people sign these artists, that they fit the mold as far as their looks, and I'm like, 'What are y'all doing? I'm right here!'"

The "Down Home" singer, who is up for best new artist at the 64th Grammy Awards, explained that part of the reason he was able to remain steadfast in his pursuit of stardom was because of the song women in his family that served as role models.

"I come from a family of strong people, especially strong women," he said. "A family of fighters, a family of people that figure out a way to make things happen that ain't supposed to happen when the odds are stacked against you."

Allen cited his grandmother Bette in particular, noting that she was strong enough to raise four children on her own.

Jimmie Allen Covers Toni Braxton Credit: Spotify

"She figured it out. So I got it easy. I'm out here just chasing a music dream," he says. "I'm like, if they could do it, I can do this. Anytime I felt myself wanting to complain, I'd [think of her and] say, 'Shut up and get it done."

Now that he's made it, Allen said he's looking forward to watching other Black artists in country music grow.

"I'm glad socially, it's no longer weird to where the kids that were teased and picked on for listening to country music don't have to go through that anymore because some of the favorite hip-hop artists and pop artists are now collaborating with country artists," he said. "So they're making country music cool. It's a good thing, and I think it's definitely changing in that aspect."

In addition to his appearance on the podcast, Allen also took part in the Spotify Singles series, which gives artists the chance to reimagine one of their own songs, and cover another as a tribute to a past best new artist Grammy nominee.

For the first track, Allen rerecorded his debut single "Best Shot," and then chose Toni Braxton's "Unbreak My Heart" to cover.