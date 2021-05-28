They're Married! Country Star Jimmie Allen Weds Alexis Gale
The country singer-songwriter and his fiancée were married Thursday evening
He gave it his "Best Shot" — and they've tied the knot!
Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale were married Thursday evening, PEOPLE confirms.
The ACM Award winner, 34, and Gale, a nurse, celebrated with family and friends, including fellow country singer-songwriters Darius Rucker, Tyler Rich and wife Sabina Gadecki, and Chuck Wicks and wife Kasi.
The couple are parents to daughter Naomi Bettie, 14 months, as well as Aadyn, Allen's 7-year-old son from a previous relationship.
Allen and Gale, 25, were engaged at Disney World in July 2019. The pair had set a wedding date last year, but the pandemic put a pin in their plans.
"Yeah, we pushed it back to next year, so I'm excited about that," Allen told PEOPLE last July. "Hopefully, it'll all be good."
The couple, who met through Allen's cousin's wife, are both originally from Milton, Delaware.
"With Alexis being from my hometown, it is like always having a piece of home with me. We had an immediate connection. It was like we'd always known each other," Allen told PEOPLE shortly after the two began dating.
"Her smile melts me, her pure heart challenges me to love better, the way she motivates and supports me is unlike anything I've ever seen, the way she loves me and my son is unlike anything I've ever experienced. It feels incredible to find the type of love I've been writing songs about all these years!"