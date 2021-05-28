The country singer-songwriter and his fiancée were married Thursday evening

He gave it his "Best Shot" — and they've tied the knot!

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale were married Thursday evening, PEOPLE confirms.

The ACM Award winner, 34, and Gale, a nurse, celebrated with family and friends, including fellow country singer-songwriters Darius Rucker, Tyler Rich and wife Sabina Gadecki, and Chuck Wicks and wife Kasi.

The couple are parents to daughter Naomi Bettie, 14 months, as well as Aadyn, Allen's 7-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Flowers at country star Jimmie Allen's wedding Flowers at the Allen wedding | Credit: Courtesy Sabina Gadecki Instagram Story

Celebrity guests at Jimmie Allen's wedding Darius Ruck, Kasi and Chuck Wicks and Tyler and Sabina Gadecki Rich at the Allen wedding | Credit: Courtesy Sabina Gadecki Instagram Story

Allen and Gale, 25, were engaged at Disney World in July 2019. The pair had set a wedding date last year, but the pandemic put a pin in their plans.

"Yeah, we pushed it back to next year, so I'm excited about that," Allen told PEOPLE last July. "Hopefully, it'll all be good."

The couple, who met through Allen's cousin's wife, are both originally from Milton, Delaware.

"With Alexis being from my hometown, it is like always having a piece of home with me. We had an immediate connection. It was like we'd always known each other," Allen told PEOPLE shortly after the two began dating.

2020 CMA Awards Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale | Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty