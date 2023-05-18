Jimmie Allen Apologizes to Wife Alexis for 'Humiliating Her with My Affair' Following Sexual Assault Lawsuit

"I'm embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her," the country star posted to Instagram following a lawsuit filed by his former day-to-day manager claiming abuse

By
Published on May 18, 2023 06:15 PM
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 02: (L-R) Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale attend the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on April 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jimmie and Alexis Allen. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

Jimmie Allen has issued a public apology to his estranged wife after his former manager sued him for assault and sexual abuse.

On Thursday, the Grammy-nominated singer shared a lengthy statement on social media dedicated to Alexis, who filed for divorce weeks before the lawsuit came to light and is currently pregnant with their third child together.

"I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair. I'm embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That's something that she did not deserve at all," Allen, 37, wrote.

"I also want to apologize to my children for being a poor example of a man and a father. I'm working on becoming a better person that my kids can be proud of. My goal is to be better than the generation before me."

Allen added, "The business takes so much from you. It's full of temptations that can cripple you and ruin everything you've built. I'm ashamed that I wasn't strong enough to withstand them. I will no longer be a victim of my weaknesses."

The country star concluded the message by writing, "I challenge everyone to seek help when they need it. Do not be afraid of your weakness, surround yourself with people that WILL help you. Be Blessed."

The message is Allen's first formal response since the allegations came to light. Earlier this week, he wrote, "We gonna be alright" on his Instagram Story, adding that "This too shall pass."

In the lawsuit, Allen's former manager, 25, alleged that he raped her, abused her and sexually harassed her multiple times under the watchful eye of his management team, whom she claims was aware of his behavior, but put her under his direction anyway.

Allen has denied all allegations by the woman, who filed her suit anonymously, and he claims that their relationship was consensual.

RELATED VIDEO: Jimmie Allen Suspended by His Label Following Former Manager's Sexual Assault Lawsuit

He responded to the allegations in a statement to PEOPLE, claiming his relationship with Doe was consensual. "It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever," Allen said in the statement.

"I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely," the statement continued.

Jane Doe's lawsuit, (first reported by Variety) was filed the same day news broke that Allen — who recently opened for Carrie Underwood on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour — and his pregnant wife Alexis, 27, both filed for divorce on April 28, citing irreconcilable differences.

The pair — who have been married for three years — are parents to daughter Zara James, 19 months, and Naomi Bettie, 3, and announced that they are expecting their third child together — a boy — while also sharing news of their separation on April 21.

Earlier this month, Alexis posted an Instagram Story with a cryptic message that appeared to be about the "Best Shot" singer.

"Continue the chaos while I heal in peace," she wrote. "My Instagram isn't a help line so please stop messaging me about any third parties."

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

