Jimmie Allen's Wife Unfollows Him On Instagram, Posts Cryptic Note After Split and Pregnancy News

The country singer and his wife Alexis Gale announced their separation — and that they are expecting their third child together — on Friday

Published on April 25, 2023 04:30 PM
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 02: (L-R) Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale attend the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on April 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jimmie Allen & Alexis Gale. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

After announcing their separation, Jimmie Allen's wife Alexis Gale has unfollowed the country singer on Instagram — and released a cryptic statement hinting at their impending divorce.

"The silence is loud enough for me," Gale, 27, wrote atop an all-black screen in a post on her Instagram Story Monday. By Tuesday, she no longer followed Allen on the app; however, the "Best Shot" singer still followed Gale.

The cryptic note comes just days after the couple, who wed in 2021, revealed not only that they have split — but that they are also expecting their third child together.

"After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate," read the statement, which was shared on both Allen, 37, and Gale's Instagram pages. "As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year."

"Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another," the statement continued. "In light of our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time."

Gale did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Jimmie Allen’s Estranged Wife Posts Cryptic Note After Separation and Pregnancy Announcement
lexi allen/instagram

The former couple shares daughters Zara James, 17 months, and Naomi Bettie, 3. Allen is also dad to son Aadyn from a previous relationship.

At last year's Academy of Country Music Awards, the singer told Entertainment Tonight that he and Gale "feel outnumbered" by their children, and revealed they were not planning on expanding the family any further.

"I retired my jersey," Allen said, adding that Gale was "okay" with keeping their family as a fivesome.

"We threw around the idea of maybe having another one in like four years, we thought about it, we tossed around the idea. And then we closed the idea."

Appearing on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast the next day, Allen said that it was his wife's idea to stop after welcoming their second daughter.

"Cause when it comes to babies, you know guys, we got the fun part ... women gotta carry the baby. Give birth to the baby."

He added, "But I'm cool if she's done. My jerseys are retired, but then we did talk about maybe in a couple years having another one, but we'll kind of just see. Whatever happens, happens."

In light of the couple's announcement last Friday, it seems Allen revoked that retirement, as the parents are set to expand once more to a family of six.

Jimmie Allen, Alexis Gale and kids celebrate Christmas
Alexis Gale Instagram

The "Down Home" singer first met Gale through his cousin in 2019. At the time, she was finishing up nursing school, and Allen helped her study for her licensing exams.

"He took the time, right before he went on tour, to study with me even though he had no idea what he was doing," Gale previously told PEOPLE of her first impression of the country singer, who is also from her hometown of Milton, Delaware. "And it made me realize — this is someone who really cares about me, who cares about my future even though he's still working on his."

She added, "It just happened so fast and we just went full-in, all emotions. I have so much love for him, so much respect. I admire who he is to me and to everybody around him."

