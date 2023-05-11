Jimmie Allen's Wife Alexis Posted About 'Chaos' and 'Third Parties' Before Assault Allegations Against Singer

Jimmie Allen's estranged wife Alexis Gale shared a plea with fans just days before troubling allegations made against the country star went public.

According to a Variety story posted Thursday, a lawsuit was recently filed by Allen's former manager — identified as Jane Doe — who listed several instances where the country star allegedly forced himself onto her and abused her over the course of 18 months.

Earlier this week, Gale, 27, took to her Instagram story and shared a cryptic message that appeared to be about Allen, 37. "continue the chaos while I heal in peace," she wrote, weeks after announcing her separation from Allen following three years of marriage — and revealing they're currently expecting a third child.

"my Instagram isn't a help line so please stop messaging me about any third parties," continued Gale, who shares daughters Zara James, 18 months, and Naomi Bettie, 3, with him.

lexi allen/instagram

According to Variety, the Grammy-nominated singer allegedly raped Doe during a March 2021 work trip to film an episode of American Idol in Los Angeles. She claimed that she woke up naked in her hotel room with severe pain and vaginal bleeding after a business dinner — and didn't remember what had happened. She also claimed that she was a virgin at the time and Allen allegedly insisted she take a Plan B pill.

Doe also recalled another instance in May 2021 when Allen visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote his children's book. The day leading up to the appearance, he allegedly assaulted her as they were traveling together, per the outlet.

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale. Amy Sussman/Getty

She reportedly claimed that he groped her breasts on the plane, pushed his erect penis against her in public and masturbated in front of her at the hotel where they were both staying. When they left the taping and got in the car, she said he allegedly forced his fingers into her vagina while she tried to move his hand away.

Allen responded to the allegations in a statement to PEOPLE, claiming his relationship with Doe was consensual. "It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever," Allen said in the statement.

"I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely," the statement continued.

Jimmie Allen. John Shearer/WireImage

"Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I've worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation."

Throughout his career, Allen has achieved three No. 1 singles on the Billboard Country Airplay chart: "Best Shot," "Make Me Want To" and "Freedom Was a Highway" with Brad Paisley. He received the CMA Award for new artist of the year in 2021 and recently opened for Carrie Underwood on The Denim & Rhinestones Tour.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.