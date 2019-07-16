Jimmie Allen is engaged!

The country singer, 33, proposed to his girlfriend, Alexis Gale, 23, on Monday night during a trip to Disney World, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

After exploring the park, the “Make Me Want To” singer — an avid Disney fan who has visited Disney World 49 times — got down on one knee to pop the question to Gale in front of the castle at Magic Kingdom. And the proposal was a family affair, as both of their parents, their sisters, his cousin and a friend were on hand to help celebrate.

The couple, who met through Allen’s cousin’s wife, actually share the same hometown of Milton, Delaware, and began dating this spring.

“With Alexis being from my hometown, it is like always having a piece of home with me. We had an immediate connection,” Allen tells PEOPLE of Gale, a nurse. “It was like we’d always known each other.”

The singer says he fell even harder for Gale when he saw her interact with Aadyn, his 5-year-old son a previous relationship.

Allen adds: “Her smile melts me, her pure heart challenges me to love better, the way she motivates and supports me is unlike anything I’ve ever seen, the way she loves me and my son is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. It feels incredible to find the type of love I’ve been writing songs about all these years!”

Allen, who hit No. 1 with his breakout single "Best Shot" last fall, will open for Chris Young on the Raised on Country Tour this summer.