Jimmie Allen Admits He's the First to 'Catch Feelings' in a Relationship: 'I'm a Sensitive Guy'

Jimmie Allen isn’t afraid to show his sensitive side.

While writing his recently released single “Make Me Want To,” the country crooner admits he might’ve shown it a little too much, though, since his co-songwriter had to tell him: “We got to toughen this song up a little bit.”

“I’m a sensitive guy,” Allen, 32, tells PEOPLE Now. “I go to Disney a bunch of times a year, I wear small pants. I love it, dude. Typically, in relationships, I catch feelings first, fast.”

This is clear in “Make Me Want To” — the lyrics of which describe an impulsive love affair that makes a man wants to say “I love you” to a woman he just met.

“The song is just about being vulnerable,” Allen explains. “We set it in a bar where the guy meets the girl at a bar and he likes her and she’s the center of his world on a bar stool. They go outside, he kisses her, he falls in love. It’s saying, ‘It’s okay to be vulnerable. If you got feelings for someone, tell them. Life is short.'”

“That way you throw your feelings out there and they either feel the same or they don’t and you don’t waste time,” he adds. “You either make it work together or you just go on. Catch some feelings!”

Though Allen’s career has been on the uptick ever since his breakthrough single “Best Shot” topped the charts, life hasn’t always been this smooth-sailing. When Allen first moved to Nashville from his Delaware hometown in 2007, he only had $26 in his pocket and lived out of his car for several months.

“I don’t know how I did half the things I did,” he says. “My thing was, ‘I know my little sisters are looking up to me.’ The [thought] of them giving up on their dreams because I gave up on mine frightened me. That really kept me going even on the days of living in the car and not eating and working two or three jobs at once. I used to get excited waking up thinking, ‘Today could be the day I get an email or a phone call.’ Ten years later, it changed.”

After touring with Kane Brown on his Live Forever tour alongside Granger Smith and making history as the first two black country artists to ever tour together, Allen says it “feels great.”

“The tour was called the Live Forever tour, but we called it the unofficial ‘Oreo Tour,'” Allen jokes. “Granger quickly filled us in that it’s a ‘Double-Stuffed Oreo’ because he has an alter ego, Earl Dibbles Jr.”

“It was great seeing how the world is a lot more loving than people might think it is,” he continues. “I was like, ‘Here we are in this arena of 10,000-12,000 white people to see two black guys and a white guy.’ It just goes to show that more people out there are more willing to love and accept you for who you are than what you might think. So just get out and travel the world. As long as you’re good to people, people are good to you.”

The country and Christian music communities, Allen says, are “the best.”

“All my dad listens to is country music and all my mom listens to is Christian music so it was cool having those two genres as a foundation,” he says. “Then I got older, and Matchbox Twenty is my favorite band of all time. I’m actually friends with [lead singer] Rob Thomas now. He actually follows me on Instagram. We talk on the phone now, and hopefully we’ll be working together soon.”

While on tour with Brown and Smith, Allen says it was fun being able to bring his 4-year-old son, Aadyn, along for the journey — and that the whole crew treated him like family.

“He’s bugging Uncle Kane and Aunt Katelyn all day,” he says. “After the show we were hanging out one night and he was like, ‘I’m going to bring you guys milk.’ So he kept bringing me, Kane and [Kane’s wife] Katelyn imaginary milk. Kane’s crew and Granger’s crew, it was like family.”

Now with a great deal of success under his belt, Allen says he tries to give his son “every option to do whatever he wants.”

“His mom is a dancer so she has him at the dance studio,” he says. “I’m a musician and I’ve played a little bit of sports. So he dances, he does sports, instruments. Some days he wants to do the whole doctor thing.”

And as to the advice he’d give his younger self?

“Keep being you,” Allen says. “Be annoyingly you.”