Jimmie Allen Says 'Forgiveness Is More Powerful Than Abandonment' amid Morgan Wallen Slur Scandal

"Our job as humans is to help each other be the best version of themselves," Jimmie Allen added

Jimmie Allen is speaking his mind.

Days after fellow country star Morgan Wallen was caught using the N-word in a video recorded by his Nashville neighbors and obtained by TMZ, Allen, 34, spoke out about the scandal after he was asked by a series of fans to share his thoughts on the ordeal.

Initially tweeting, "I take a few days to process before I reply or speak on anything. Logical thoughts for me takes time," on Feb. 5, Allen then followed up on his promise in a separate tweet a day later, where he addressed the situation with Wallen, 27, without naming him specifically.

"Forgiveness is more powerful than abandonment. Our job as humans is to help each other be the best version of themselves," he wrote in one tweet. In a follow-up post, he added, "It's not about what is easiest....it's about what is right. In order to receive forgiveness, we must give forgiveness."

Then, in a third and final tweet, Allen added: "Accountability is very important... we all must be held accountable for our actions. Looking over my life and my mistakes I remember the consequences I had to face, but I also remember the people that didn't give up [on] me and were willing to help me DO better. Thankful for those people."

The reaction from fans of the country crooner was mixed, as some applauded his views and decision to seemingly defend Wallen.

"Man I love your heart!! Thank you for speaking out!! This is how we can change the world!! #forgiveness #changetheworld," one user tweeted as another added, "This man is speaking truth this morning!"

Others, who disagreed with Allen, shared their own messages as well, acknowledging that they would not accept Wallen's apology for his actions.

"If he was actively trying to be better it'd be a different story, but he [doesn't] care," one individual tweeted. Another said, "But doesn't it require genuine work to be better on the other party's side? Even that apology said 'embarrassed,' not 'ashamed.' There hasn't been real repentance- just excuses. That doesn't happen in 3 days. Doesn't forgiveness also need to be earned?"

Wallen has since apologized for his actions of using the N-word to describe one of his drunk friends and said he was "embarrassed" in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"I'm embarrassed and sorry," Wallen said. "I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever."

"I want to sincerely apologize for using the word," he added. "I promise to do better."