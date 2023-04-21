Jimmie Allen and Wife Alexis Gale Separating with Third Baby on the Way

Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis Gale have announced their impending separation.

The singer, 37, shared the news with fans on Instagram on Friday, adding that he and Gale, 27, will also be welcoming a new baby together later in 2023.

"After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate," Allen, 37, wrote. "As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year."

"Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another," he continued. "In light of our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time."

Gale posted the same statement to her own Instagram account.

Allen, whose new competition show My Kind of Country is streaming now on Apple TV+, is dad to son Aadyn from a previous relationship, plus daughters Zara James, 17 months, and Naomi Bettie, 3, whom he shares with Alexis.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight's Cassie DiLaura at the ACM Awards last year, the singer said he and his wife "feel outnumbered" by their kids.

"Going from two to three is a big jump. It's cool, we love 'em and we're just definitely thankful for our kids," he said.

Asked about the possibility of having another baby, Allen replied without hesitation, "Oh, I am done."

Allen later clarified his comments about "retiring" from having more kids on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast PEOPLE Every Day.

"It was actually [Alexis'] idea," Allen said of staying put with three kids. "Cause when it comes to babies, you know guys, we got the fun part ... women gotta carry the baby. Give birth to the baby. And 'cause she's told [people] before she doesn't mind giving birth, it's the pregnancy part that's normally gonna be hard on her."

"But I'm cool if she's done. My jerseys are retired, but then we did talk about maybe in a couple years having another one, but we'll kind of just see. Whatever happens, happens," added Allen.

Both natives of Milton, Delaware, Allen and Gale met through a relative in the spring of 2019 and began dating. By that summer, they were engaged.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple formally tied the knot on May 27, 2021, at The Lake House Inn in Perkasie, Penn., but later revealed to PEOPLE that they held a secret, private ceremony one year prior on Allen's birthday in June 2020.