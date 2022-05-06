Jillian Jacqueline Shares Personal Wedding Footage in Music Video for 'Special' New Single 'Iconic'

Jillian Jacqueline is giving fans an intimate peek at her love story with husband Bryan Brown in a sweet music video for her new single "Iconic."

The singer-songwriter, 33, says she wrote the track, which will appear on her upcoming debut album Honestly, after she and Brown, 41, were engaged in Paris in March 2018.

"This is a very special song to me, and it was emotional to write," Jacqueline says. "It stems from the aftermath of being a child of divorce, how love and commitment can feel like a minefield just waiting to explode. Lifelong romance can feel like a fairytale. But I wrote it after my husband and I got engaged, and I knew we had it in us to believe that staying together forever could be this beautifully heroic thing to achieve."

The music video, which PEOPLE is premiering, begins with old-school black-and-white clips of a man feeding pigeons in Paris. Jacqueline then appears on a stool in a dark studio as black-and-white footage of her own life plays on a screen behind her.

Jillian Jacqueline

As she sings "Iconic," images and video from her Paris engagement and subsequent wedding in April 2019 play behind her.

Eventually, the videos end and Brown, who plays guitar in her band, enters with the couple's son Rockwell, who was born in November.

"Iconic" is the third single off of Honestly, which is set for release on June 10.



"It feels like a fresh start for me," she says of the record. "After 14 years in Nashville, this is my first fully realized album, one that runs the gamut of me as a person and an artist. The passion of making this record was really a creative rebirth, putting me back in touch with what I've always loved about music."

TJ Osborne and Jillian Jacqueline

Among the album's 11 track is a duet with Brothers Osborne singer TJ Osborne, called "Better with a Broken Heart."