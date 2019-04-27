Jillian Jacqueline Is Married! Inside Her 'Bohemian Art Deco' Nashville Wedding

Jillian Jacqueline is married!

The rising singer-songwriter tied the knot with Bryan Brown, the guitarist in her band, in Nashville on Saturday in front of 150 guests at event venue Ruby, where both the ceremony and reception were held — and PEOPLE has all of the exclusive details.

Ahead of the big day, Jacqueline told PEOPLE that they chose their venue because of the “high ceilings and white plaster walls,” which made the space feel “calm and open.”

Throughout the space, Jacqueline made sure all of her favorite colors — mustard gold, burgundy and hunter green — were represented in the décor.

“I liked opting for more bold colors instead of the traditional spring pastels,” Jacqueline said, adding that the theme is, “Sort of bohemian Art Deco greenhouse … colorful velvet couches, vintage rugs, rattan, lots of birds of paradise plants. The only flowers will be my bouquet; everything else is greenery.”

Image zoom Michaella Jelin of Yellow Bird Visuals

During the wedding ceremony, the couple’s bridal party — which consisted of Jacqueline’s three sisters and Brown’s brother — was seated instead of standing. KK Wiseman, the wife of Grammy award-winning songwriter Craig Wiseman, married the couple.

“It makes sense that she’s married to a hit songwriter because she has such an incredible way with words and is such a great public speaker,” the “If I Were You” singer said. “We are so happy she is marrying us.”

The couple wrote their own vows, which was the “most important moment of the ceremony” to Jacqueline, who anticipated they both would be “100 percent bawling” during the special moment.

Jacqueline wore a Theia bridal gown, which she described as “classy and elegant” with an “old Hollywood silk silhouette.” After trying on five dresses, Jacqueline said she knew it was the one right when she put it on.

At the reception, Jacqueline, 31, and Brown, 38, picked “She Chose Me” by Randy Newman for their first dance as a married couple.

And food was a “huge priority” for the couple, who decided to serve their guests a “little bit of everything.”

“Our friends and family have very diverse palates, and we wanted to accommodate everyone,” Jacqueline said. “Lots of yummy appetizers during cocktail hour (including lamb skewers, Thai spring rolls, and a make-your-own-mini hamburger station) and then for dinner we have filet, prawn or grilled halibut.”

As for dessert, they served a chocolate wedding cake with buttercream icing by Baked in Nashville and had an ice cream sundae bar because as Jacqueline put it, “Who doesn’t love ice cream?”

Jacqueline’s father and stepmother gave the welcome speech, while her mother spoke before the mother-son dance. She also expected her future father-in-law to make a toast at some point.

Despite everyone asking whether the talented duo would perform together in front of their guests, Jacqueline begged off but added: “We did joke that we should surprise everyone with a duet of ‘All I Have to Do Is Dream‘ by The Everly Brothers.”

Throughout the evening, the couple’s fellow musician friends Sarah Buxton and Charlie Worsham sang during the reception, as well as Jacqueline’s sister Gabby and Brown’s brother, producer Tofer Brown. Jacqueline described her Italian family as “rowdy” and anticipated that they would be on the dance floor during the reception all night long.

“Also, Bryan is a great dancer,” she added. “I am really awkward, but I still have fun.”

Brown popped the question in Paris — Jacqueline’s “favorite city in the world” — in March 2018 at the base of the Eiffel Tower, just as the iconic structure burst into sparkles on the hour. He then presented Jacqueline with her “dream ring,” a vintage piece of art deco jewelry from the 1920s.

The two met through Brown’s brother, Tofer, who is also Jacqueline’s producer (and a co-writer of “Reasons,” along with Buxton), and they have been dating since 2017.

“As clichéd as it sounds, we both really knew very early on that we would get married,” Jacqueline said. “We knew we would want to be together regardless, so almost three years in felt like a good time to solidify forever.”

Jacqueline credits “communication” and “having a good sense of humor” for making both their romantic and professional relationships work.

“We talk a lot, about everything,” she said. “Even when we’re pissed, we can usually find a reason to laugh at the situation, because in the end it’s probably not that big of a deal. Because we work and live together, we’ve seen the worst side of each other and have had to resolve tough issues on the road in front of the band and crew guys.”

“It really teaches you to pick your battles and have patience,” she continued. “Also, when we get home off the road we both try to do our own thing for like a solid 24 hours, ’cause it’s so important to create your own space to be independent too. But nothing beats standing onstage playing music with the one you love. It’s so cool.”

As to what about marriage Jacqueline is most excited, she said, “Having kids, creating our own traditions as a family, working towards a future together, and letting life surprise us.”

But before forever comes the honeymoon.

“First, we’re going to Blackberry Farm in Tennessee for a quick getaway immediately following the wedding, before my headlining tour starts and we’re gone for a solid month,” said Jacqueline, who kicks off her headlining tour on May 2, then jets to the U.K. to open for Kip Moore before returning stateside for festival dates and a mini-run with Little Big Town.

“Then, the real honeymoon is Tulum, Mexico in July. We’ve heard so much about Tulum, and felt like it was a great spot to unplug and unwind as a married couple!”

Jacqueline’s six-track EP Side B is available now.