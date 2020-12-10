"Hey babe, come to the bath tub. I’m nekkid and wanna show u somethin," Jessie James Decker captioned the flirty shot

Jessie James Decker Shuts Down 'TMI' Criticism After Sharing 'Nekkid' Photo Taken by Husband Eric

Jessie James Decker has no problems giving fans a glimpse of her playful relationship with her husband, Eric Decker.

On Tuesday, the country music star, 32, posted a cheeky photo of herself covered in bubbles, writing on Instagram, "Hey babe, come to the bath tub. I’m nekkid and wanna show u somethin 😂😂😂😂 (if he thought he was walking into a seductive bathtub show he was right)."

"People frequently ask how we keep the spark and spice alive," she continued. "This is it right here folks 😂."

The mom of three — who shares sons Eric Thomas II, 5, and Forrest Bradley, 2, and daughter Vivianne Rose, 6, with Eric — added in the comments section that the steamy shot was snapped by her husband, writing, "His words were, 'you're ridiculous' and he took a picture laughing."

However, when one Instagram user voiced their disapproval and commented, "TMI 🤮," Jessie quickly clapped back in defense.

"I can't imagine what's on your computer history," she responded, adding, "hopefully nothing as risqué and repulsive as my bubble bath gown."

This was not the first time the "Flip My Hair" singer shut down criticism on her social media feed. Earlier this year, Jessie hit back at critics who chided her for posting a picture of herself dressed in a T-shirt, underwear and slippers while one of her sons could be seen in the background.

After a commenter wondered why she was "walk(ing) around like that with [her] kids around," Jessie replied, "Yes. No different than a swim suit."

"I teach my children the body is beautiful. Nothing to be ashamed of."

When another user accused her of being "desperate for attention," the Kittenish founder sarcastically wrote back, "yeah, I don't get enough love. Can I get a hug?"

Jessie also defended herself in September when she shared pictures from her eldest son's latest birthday party and a commenter accused the family of not practicing social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.