Jessie James Decker Posts Nude Photo of Husband Eric 'Lookin Like a Statue' on His 35th Birthday 

"My man is 35 and aging like fine wine," Jessie James Decker wrote in the caption alongside a photo of Eric Decker in his "birthday suit"

Jessie James Decker is showing off her hubby on his 35th birthday!

The country singer, 33, shared a photo of Eric Decker on Instagram Tuesday wearing his "birthday suit" to celebrate his milestone, telling followers that he's "lookin like a statue from Greece" in the poolside picture from Mexico.

She continued in the caption, "My man is 35 and aging like fine wine. Happy happy birthday to the love of my life, my best friend, my soulmate, my baby daddy, my ride or die. I'm so happy you were born today. I sure do I love growing old with you 🥰 #whathappensincabo #whathappenswhenthekidsareatkidsclub #birthdaysuit."

Jessie's friends and followers took to the comments section of her post to join the mother of three in celebrating Eric on his special day. "I bet he's stoked on this post! 😂Happy Birthday, dude!" guitarist Jeremy Popoff wrote, while singer Jennifer Wayne simply commented: "Happy birthday @ericdecker !!!!"

Last year, Jessie and Eric celebrated their 10th anniversary as a couple since they first began dating in 2011 after meeting through mutual friends.

Jessie posted a cute photo of herself and the athlete to commemorate the occasion. "Happy 10 years to the love of my life @ericdecker💗," she captioned the photo. "March 31 (which is the actual day we were introduced to each other) little did we know it would be the day our third baby was born."

"I love you baby here's to 10 more beautiful years and beyond 🥳😘🥰," Jessie added. "(this photo was takin 2011, the year we met. We look like kids 🥰)."

The "I Look So Good" songstress — who shares children Eric "Bubby" Thomas II, 6, Vivianne Rose, 7, and Forrest Bradley, 3, with Eric — recently opened up in an Instagram post about whether or not she wants to have another baby.

"I've been extra lovey lately and having the big question mark of 'is this the end of our baby creating? Are we done?' " Jessie wrote alongside a sweet family photo. "I'm so content and full with joy with our 3 but I do go through ups and downs of not being sure at this moment to make it final. I was a total NO up until recently."

"The kids have been asking for a baby sister. It's a battle and heavy on my mind lately," she continued. "The idea of worn out pregnancy and always being scared if the baby is growing ok, the hospital stuff (especially with how things are now) the getting sick ( I always do) and having my 3 others to care for etc is a big factor."