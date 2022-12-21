Jessie James Decker's Mom Says She Knew Daughter Would Want to Sleep with Eric Decker: 'Don't Do It'

"He is so beautiful but you just met," Parker said, recalling what she told Jessie after her first interaction with Eric

By
Published on December 21, 2022 07:40 PM

Some say mothers know best — but in Karen Parker's case, it's true.

In a clip from Parker's interview on the Got It from My Momma podcast, hosted by Jennifer Vickery Smith, Parker recalled meeting now son-in-law Eric Decker for the first time — and revealed what she texted daughter Jessie James Decker immediately afterward.

"So they're both Googling each other and they decide to meet in Nashville. What's really funny [is], on that particular weekend I was leaving when Eric was coming in. So we cross each other in the airport and I met him, he was very sweet."

Smith adds, "I know what was in his head — 'If this girl is anything like the mom I just met this is going to go well.' "

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jessie-james-decker/" data-inlink="true">Jessie James Decker</a>
Jessie James Decker and mom Karen Parker. Jessie James Decker/Instagram

Parker adds, "That's what he said. So he was excited, like, 'I know what she's gonna look like one day."

She then revealed what she texted Jessie, 34, after her interaction.

"I said Jessica, I know you're gonna want to sleep with this guy. I go, 'But don't do it!" she says with a laugh. "He is so beautiful but you just met."

She then said her text to her daughter wasn't abnormal because they "speak that way."

"They had a great weekend together and she cooked for him, that's another piece of advice that I always say. The way to a man's heart is through his stomach," Parker says.

The full episode of Got It From My Momma — where Smith interviews "the mommas of your favorite entertainers" — with Parker is available here.

Eric, 35, and Jessie celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary in June. At the time, Eric penned a touching tribute to the singer.

Eric Decker and <a href="https://people.com/tag/jessie-james-decker/" data-inlink="true">Jessie James Decker</a>
Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker. Jeff Kravitz/Getty

"Happy Anniversary Mi Amor❤️ I love this life with you! So many adventures and beautiful memories we have created together. You have stood by my side through the good and the bad. You are my lover, best friend and soulmate! 9 years down and a lifetime to go 🥰😜 Cheers to us 🥂," he wrote.

The former NFL player also shared a collage of throwback pictures, which featured the longtime couple — who met in 2011 through mutual friends — throughout their relationship.

The country singer marked the occasion on her own Instagram account with two sweet videos in which she flipped through their wedding book, showing stunning photos from their 2013 nuptials.

"Wanted to share our wedding book with you and a song I wrote for Eric❤️," she captioned the first video, while writing alongside the second video, "I still choose you❤️."

Related Articles
Thomas Rhett and mother Paige Braswell attend the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Thomas Rhett's Mom Said 'No' When He Announced He Was Dropping Out of College to Write Songs
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClXL5JTLjei/?hl=en. Jessie James Decker/Instagram
Jessie James Decker Responds to Instagram Comments About Her Children's Bodies: 'It's Unkind'
Jessie James Decker attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp); https://www.instagram.com/reel/ClhVR5wDy0W/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Jessie James Decker Addresses Accusations of 'Photoshopping Abs' on Her Children in Photos
Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle attend the Terrance Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary on December 1, 2017 in Nottingham, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement on Monday 27th November 2017 and will marry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries: 22 Major Revelations
Eric and Jessie James Decker
Eric Decker Pens Sweet Tribute to Wife Jessie James Decker on Their 9th Wedding Anniversary: 'Cheers to Us'
JESSIE JAMES DECKER, ALAN BERSTEN, Eric & Jessie James Decker Family
Eric Decker Brings Kids to Cheer on Wife Jessie James Decker on 'DWTS': 'Good Luck Mommy'
ALAN BERSTEN, JESSIE JAMES DECKER
Jessie James Decker Took Son Forrest, 4, on 'Mom-Son Date' to See 'Elvis' : 'He's Such a Big Elvis Fan'
Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jessie James Decker on Finding Quality Time with Husband Eric During 'DwtS' : 'Being Busy Doesn't Affect Anything'
Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's Relationship Timeline
Jana Kramer, Chris Evans
Jana Kramer Clarifies Chris Evans 'Didn't' Ghost Her After Pee Incident: 'We Just Stopped Talking'
Gwen and Blake
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Relationship Timeline
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's Relationship Timeline
Julia Roberts and George Clooney arrives at the Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Ticket To Paradise" at Regency Village Theatre on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Julia Roberts and George Clooney's Friendship Timeline
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the reopening of Hillsborough Castle on April 09, 2019 in Belfast, Northern Ireland
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Relationship Timeline
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill perform live in concert at the Rod Laver Arena on March 20, 2012, in Melbourne, AustraliaTim McGraw and Faith Hill perform live in concert at the Rod Laver Arena on March 20, 2012, in Melbourne, Australia
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Relationship Timeline
Jessica Simpson (L) and Eric Johnson attend the 2016 YMA Fashion Scholarship Fund Geoffrey Beene National Scholarship Awards Dinner at Marriott Marquis Times Square on January 12, 2016 in New York City
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's Relationship Timeline