Jessie James Decker's Mom Says She Knew Daughter Would Want to Sleep with Eric Decker: 'Don't Do It'

Some say mothers know best — but in Karen Parker's case, it's true.

In a clip from Parker's interview on the Got It from My Momma podcast, hosted by Jennifer Vickery Smith, Parker recalled meeting now son-in-law Eric Decker for the first time — and revealed what she texted daughter Jessie James Decker immediately afterward.

"So they're both Googling each other and they decide to meet in Nashville. What's really funny [is], on that particular weekend I was leaving when Eric was coming in. So we cross each other in the airport and I met him, he was very sweet."

Smith adds, "I know what was in his head — 'If this girl is anything like the mom I just met this is going to go well.' "

Parker adds, "That's what he said. So he was excited, like, 'I know what she's gonna look like one day."

She then revealed what she texted Jessie, 34, after her interaction.

"I said Jessica, I know you're gonna want to sleep with this guy. I go, 'But don't do it!" she says with a laugh. "He is so beautiful but you just met."

She then said her text to her daughter wasn't abnormal because they "speak that way."

"They had a great weekend together and she cooked for him, that's another piece of advice that I always say. The way to a man's heart is through his stomach," Parker says.

The full episode of Got It From My Momma — where Smith interviews "the mommas of your favorite entertainers" — with Parker is available here.

Eric, 35, and Jessie celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary in June. At the time, Eric penned a touching tribute to the singer.

Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker Jeff Kravitz/Getty

"Happy Anniversary Mi Amor❤️ I love this life with you! So many adventures and beautiful memories we have created together. You have stood by my side through the good and the bad. You are my lover, best friend and soulmate! 9 years down and a lifetime to go 🥰😜 Cheers to us 🥂," he wrote.

The former NFL player also shared a collage of throwback pictures, which featured the longtime couple — who met in 2011 through mutual friends — throughout their relationship.

The country singer marked the occasion on her own Instagram account with two sweet videos in which she flipped through their wedding book, showing stunning photos from their 2013 nuptials.

"Wanted to share our wedding book with you and a song I wrote for Eric❤️," she captioned the first video, while writing alongside the second video, "I still choose you❤️."