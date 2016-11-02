Her husband, the starting wide receiver for the New York Jets, has been resting up since he injured his knee, but is likely enjoying the World Series game

Jessie James Decker arrived in style and stag at the 50th CMA Awards on Wednesday night, telling PEOPLE on the red carpet that her husband, Eric Decker, was at home because of his legs.

“Hubby is at home, he’s crippled right now because of his legs,” she said. “I’m an independent woman tonight.”

Her husband, the starting wide receiver for the New York Jets, has been resting up since he injured his knee, but is likely enjoying the World Series game.

“My brother-in-law is a baseball player and they’re at home together watching the game,” the 28-year-old singer said, referring to Game 7, which correlates with country music’s biggest night.

When asked who she was excited to see at the CMAs, she didn’t hold back in mentioning Shania Twain. “She’s the reason why I got into country music,” she gushed. “I think she’s just incredible.”

While it’s unclear if Twain will be attending, James Decker expressed her interest in singing with her in the future — especially now that her single is hitting the airwaves and the charts.

