Jessie James Decker Shares Throwback Photo with 'Love of My Life' Eric to Celebrate 10th Anniversary

"Here’s to 10 more beautiful years and beyond," she wrote

Happy anniversary, Jessie James and Eric Decker!

The couple celebrated their 10th anniversary and Jessie shared a cute photo of herself, 32, and Eric, 34, when from 2011 to commemorate the occasion.

"Happy 10 years to the love of my life @ericdecker💗 " she captioned the photo. "March 31 (which is the actual day we were introduced to each other) little did we know it would be the day our third baby was born."

"I love you baby here's to 10 more beautiful years and beyond 🥳😘🥰," the mother of three —of son Eric "Bubby" Thomas II, 5, Vivianne Rose, 5, and Forrest, 3, — wrote. "(this photo was takin 2011, the year we met. We look like kids 🥰)"

The country star-football player couple's celebration came just a day after another big occasion: their son Forrest's 3rd birthday.

"I feel like I just had this sweet boy yesterday. Time really flies when you're so happy 🥰🥰🥰," she wrote. "I always say this, but life is just better with Forrest in it."

"He's Always happy, always smiling, so imaginative, full of energy and joy. He's so loving, kind, thoughtful and caring," she added. "He loves his brother and sister so much and always giving his mommy and daddy snuggles and kisses, he truly is such a family kid. Happy happy birthday to our own 'Thor.' I am so happy you were born."

Eric posted a tribute to his son "Hulk" too.

" 3 going on 13- Forrest is our fierce, goofy alpha!! He is one special child that we all love so much ❤️❤️," he wrote.

The birthday and anniversary occasions comes more than a month after Forrest was diagnosed with asthma after he was hospitalized for breathing issues.

"It turns out, he's just got asthma," she shared. "And it's at the level where he needs to be doing treatments on a daily basis — so, inhaler, nebulizer, all the things — and they're really hoping he grows out of it."