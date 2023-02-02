Eric and Jessie James Decker Are Always 'Smooching All Over Each Other' — and the Kids Don't Like It

As Jessie James Decker and hubby Eric Decker get ready to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary this June, the couple is still considering more kids ... sort of.

"As of right now, we closed that chapter, but it's not a permanent closure if you know what I'm saying," Decker, 34, teases during a recent interview with PEOPLE. "He keeps canceling that appointment. So, it's always up in the air."

Granted, the Decker household is already filled to the brim with three kids — Vivianne, 8, Eric Jr., 7 and Forrest, 4 — who always seem to have their collective eyes on the antics of their lovey-dovey parents.

"They always watch us, and they like to pretend that they get cringey when we smooch all over each other," says the country singer with a laugh. "But secretly, we're teaching them a good lesson. I have to say as parents, Eric and I, it really works."

Indeed. The Deckers' strength as parents seems just as strong as the relationship they have nurtured since first meeting through mutual friends so many years ago.

"I cannot believe how much time has gone by," remarks Decker, who released a duet with Billy Currington called "I Still Love You" last October. "We have known each other since I was 21 years old. We look back at photos and we looked so different. We were so young. We've got our puffy, soft, baby face skin. He's got his big curly flowy hair. It is crazy. We've just been through such a journey together and to still be here and be together and in love… I'm just grateful, you know?"

Nevertheless, Decker does say it hasn't always been easy.

"As you grow, you are going to change," she says. "It's not always going be magical, because that's life. We work on things because that's what marriage is about. You put in the time to make a beautiful marriage. We're always staying in tune with what the other person needs."

Jessie James Decker. Diana King

And come Super Bowl time, what her former NFL player husband needs is a party.

"I'm always in charge of the food, the spread and inviting people, so I guess I'm in charge of all of it," Decker jokes of Super Bowl party planning during a recent interview touting her partnership with Heluva Good!, which not only include a wide selection of dips but now also offers a collection of limited-edition candles in scents such as french onion, buffalo wing, buttermilk ranch and potato chip.

"Eric's in charge of making sure the game is on the TV and making sure that the rambunctious children are down in the basement if they get too crazy," she says of game day in the Decker household. "I don't like people running in my kitchen when I'm trying to cook!"

Jessie James Decker. Diana King

And often, that cooking involves making Decker's favorite chicken wings and some yummy homemade dips to go with it — at least the former Dancing with the Stars contestant claims those dips are homemade.

"I am guilty of pouring Heluva Good! dips into a bowl and not saying a word," Decker admits with a laugh. "It's that good. People are so impressed."

Decker is just as impressed with her hubby's clean-up skills.

"I can leave dishes in the sink for three days, but he's got to have things clean and tidy," she explains. "So, he cleans after me. It kind of makes me mad because he cleans up things and throws things away that I wasn't quite done using. I'm trying to be patient with him on that."