Country Singer Jessie G Marries Longtime Love Matt in Intimate Beach Ceremony: See the Photos!

"The whole day was a dream come true," Jessie G tells PEOPLE about her big day

Just married!

On Saturday, March 20, country singer Jessie G tied the knot with her Green Beret fiancé Matt at a Destin, Florida beachfront ceremony that was "uniquely us," Jessie tells PEOPLE.

"We incorporated people and special touches that meant the world to both of us," the 30-year-old says. "The whole day was a dream come true. Not to mention the whole week leading up to the wedding I got to spend so much time with both of my grandmas helping me make all our flowers, bouquets, boutonnières and wedding cake. The entire wedding was a team effort with some amazing friends and family helping us!"

Jessie G Wedding Image zoom Jessie G and Matt | Credit: Kaitlyn Blake Photography

Jessie G wedding Image zoom Jessie G | Credit: ANGELEA, www.angeleaphoto.com

Jessie G Wedding Image zoom Jessie G and Matt | Credit: Kaitlyn Blake Photography

Jessie walked down the aisle wearing a Martina Liana dress as she received a "beautiful" Tolkowsky ring from her partner, 29, who is a member of the United States Army Special Forces. She also borrowed her sister's pearl bracelet and her mom's sapphire earrings.

"Our first look was by far the most emotional and intimate part of our wedding day," she says. "We were the only people on the beach. (That never happens!) Matt was faced toward the ocean waiting for me and I got to walk out to him and surprise him in my wedding dress. It was perfect."

"I'm so happy we got to have that moment together before the craziness of the day began!" she adds.

Jessie G Wedding Image zoom Matt and Jessie G | Credit: ANGELEA, www.angeleaphoto.com

Jessie G Wedding Image zoom Jessie G and Matt | Credit: Kaitlyn Blake Photography

Jessie G Wedding Image zoom Jessie G | Credit: Kaitlyn Blake Photography

As for the wedding's menu, guests enjoyed a full taco bar and fun hors d'oeuvres and sliders after a couple hours of dancing. Guests also arrived at the reception on a boat even though the weather took a turn and they "all got a little wet before arriving at the party."

Jessie G Wedding Image zoom Jessie G and her bridesmaids | Credit: Kaitlyn Blake Photography

Jessie G Wedding Image zoom Jessie G and Matt | Credit: Kaitlyn Blake Photography

For dessert, the couple went with their own spin on the traditional cake.

"Matt and I aren't the biggest fans of cake but we do LOVE brownies! My grandmas helped us make a 3-tiered dark chocolate brownie cake with peanut butter frosting. It was delicious!" she says.

The Blue Brothers from Country Rebel introduced her maid of honor, "Redneck Woman" hitmaker Gretchen Wilson, to sing the couple's first dance song. And Jessie's friend Melanie Meriney MC'd the whole night.

Jessie G Wedding Image zoom Jessie G and Gretchen Wilson at her bachelorette party | Credit: ANGELEA, www.angeleaphoto.com

Jessie G Wedding Image zoom Gretchen Wilson singing for the newlyweds | Credit: Kaitlyn Blake Photography

"To end the night, our good buddy Matt Wynn was the headliner with my band backing him," she says.

As for a honeymoon, they hope to go "backpacking through Europe" or visiting somewhere tropical in the winter. ("We have to plan around my shows and when Matt can take leave but it will happen this year!" she says.)

Jessie G Wedding Image zoom Matt and Jessie G | Credit: Kaitlyn Blake Photography