All the Details on Jenny Tolman and Dave Brainard's Romantic Winter Wedding
The couple wed Saturday in picture-perfect Jackson, Wyoming
Singer-songwriter Jenny Tolman and Grammy-nominated producer Dave Brainard tied the knot outside, and the bride says the weather was "absolutely perfect," with the sun shining down upon a fresh layer of snow that had fallen the day before.
The ceremony took place at the Split Creek Ranch, and Tolman, 26, rode in on an emerald green Cadillac with longhorns on the front.
"It was even warm enough outside to put the top down," she says. "I rode in sitting on top of the backseat with my veil and train draped over the entire back of the car."
Tolman and Brainard, 47, started dating in September 2015 after Brainard was attacked in Nashville, and suffered a broken jaw, shattered teeth and multiple face lacerations.
"I think we both knew for a while that we had very intense feelings for each other, but we never expressed them," remembers Tolman. "But, as soon as I found out about Dave's attack, I knew that he was my person. It really was that indescribable moment of just knowing. I felt the overwhelming need to be near him and make sure he was okay."
Brainard, who proposed last October after six years of dating, says that "from the very first kiss, it was obvious to me that we were inseparable."
"I absolutely loved the high neckline detail on this dress," Tolman says of her Martina Liana gown. "This dress is never something I would've pictured going for, but I just felt so regal and special in it."
The couple held their reception at the National Museum of Wildlife Art, where guests dined on food like a Korean beef bulgogi and gluten-free cake.
Tolman walked down the aisle to the classic bridal march and wedding march, as she's a fan of tradition "when it comes to such meaningful events as this."
"I just think it makes the event feel so classy and elegant, and something about real strings playing those traditional pieces makes it feel like we are in a historical moment that much more," she says.
Tolman completed her look with a white mink coat borrowed from a family friend, earrings from David's Bridal and her grandmother's earrings, which she tucked into her bouquet.
For flowers, Tolman turned to Shania Jensen from Historia Florals.
When Tolman prepared for her traditional garter toss, however, she quickly realized she'd forgotten to put her garter on.
"I decided to have one of my bridesmaids cut the ribbon from my bouquet and tie it around my thigh for a makeshift garter," she says. "It worked perfectly."
"I'm excited to have a partner for life to do everything with," says Tolman, who jetted off on a Costa Rican honeymoon after saying "I do." "Not only have my best friend by my side, but also my favorite creative brain in the whole world to make music with forever!"
After the reception, Tolman changed into a white jumpsuit and donned a cowboy hat for an afterparty at the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar.
"More than anything, I'm excited about having a family, especially knowing the kind of person who their mother is going to be," Brainard says.
