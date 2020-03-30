Jennifer Nettles wants nothing but a better “Tomorrow.”

The Sugarland frontwoman released a tear-jerking music video and rendition of the Annie show tune “Tomorrow” — and the song comes just at the right time during the unpredictability of the coronavirus pandemic.

“There is so much uncertainty, anxiety and disruption happening right now,” the 45-year-old tells PEOPLE exclusively. “While the context of a pandemic is unprecedented in our lifetime, as a country we have been through hard, scary times together before.”

Nettles’ rendition is backed by a melancholic piano as opposed to Annie’s original upbeat song.

“I wanted to remind people of our resilience. Hope is one of our biggest superpowers in this country,” she adds. “This song and video celebrate both: our resilience and our hope.”

Image zoom Jennifer Nettles Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

RELATED: Jennifer Nettles Claps Back at Male-Dominated Country Radio with Statement Outfit at 2019 CMAs

The music video for the track featuring Alex Lacamoire shows clips of devastating moments in the United States’ history including Hurricane Katrina and the Sept. 11 terror attacks, along with footage of fierce resistance with clips of both Martin Luther King, Jr. and Greta Thunberg.

As the clip ends, the video showcases happy and hopeful footage (including a blown kiss from Nettles and son Magnus Hamilton!) along with a PSA from a medical care worker holding up a sign that reads: “Be responsible. Stay home because I can’t.”

Nettles recorded the song on March 12, the same day that Broadway was forced to shut its doors. The track is set to be featured on an album filled with theater songs.

“We have made sacrifices on the fire, we have seen movements and leaders rise from those ashes and we have found ourselves forged by those fires within our communities and families,” she told Nash Country Daily. “⁣I hope this song lets you feel all that you need to feel. And then I hope it reminds you that, indeed, the sun will come out tomorrow.”

“Tomorrow” is out now.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.