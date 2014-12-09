Jennifer Nettles to Make Broadway Debut in Chicago

Jennifer Nettles, the Grammy Award-winning Sugarland singer turned solo artist, will soon be able to add “Broadway star” to her list of creds.

Nettles will make her Broadway debut playing the iconic role of Roxie Hart in Chicago. She’ll star in the Tony Award-winning revival from February 2 through March 29 at the Ambassador Theatre.

And she’s clearly pumped about it.

“Freak out, scream face excited! @ChicagoMusical ahhhhhhhh! Hallelujah now we can talk about it!!!” she Tweeted following her announcement on the Today show on Tuesday.

Playfully describing the musical as a “light-hearted ditty about murder,” Nettles, 40, said she’s “thrilled” about the role, as well as all the dancing and choreography involved in the production. “Nobody phones it in on Broadway,” she said. “You gotta bring it!”

It won’t be the first time a country star has brought it on Broadway. Reba McEntire made a splash almost 15 years ago in a revival of Annie Get Your Gun, which had originally starred Bernadette Peters.

Tickets are on sale now and are available through Telecharge.