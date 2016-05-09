Jennifer Nettles Is the New Spokesperson for the 4-H Club

The singer tells PEOPLE how the youth organization was a "turning point" in her own life and credits it for her success today

Jennifer Nettles has a new gig – and she’s very passionate about it.

The singer is the new face of the new 4-H Club.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Having joined the local 4-H club in fifth grade in her home state of Georgia, Nettles, 41, credits their local performing arts troupe, Clovers and Co., with helping her achieve her dream career.

“It is not hyperbole that I would not be doing what I’m doing today with the level of success at which I’m doing it if it weren’t for 4-H,” Nettles tells PEOPLE.

“The turning point for me was when I was introduced to Clovers and Co. I was able to be around other kids who were like me, who had dreams and who lived it and breathed it and who loved performing through whatever medium,” she says. “It’s kids from sixth grade all the way through 12th grade and they’re not only the singers, the dancers, the narrators, they also make up the live band, they’re on the crew as far as the backstage stuff too, so it is a full on performing arts experience. I learned what it is to put on a show!”

Don’t miss a beat of country music news, photos and videos! Click here to get all this and more in the PEOPLE Country Newsletter.

Nettles’ goal as spokesperson is clear up any misconceptions about the 4-H club and to make sure people know about all it has to offer.

“It’s the oldest youth organization in America,” she says. “It started a hundred years ago, and a hundred years ago, the biggest game in town was what? Agriculture.”

Nettles continues: “Since that time though, much like everything else, 4-H has continued to evolve. Now they have what they call the STEM Program, which is science, technology, engineering and mathematics. They do robotics and all these things. They have different projects that surround anything you can think of. They are all about saying, ‘Hey, come explore and figure out what you like, are you interested in public health, are you interested in citizenship and in service, are you interested in leadership… what are you interested in?’ ”

In fact, Nettles says she is already counting on her son, 3-year-old Magnus, being a future member.