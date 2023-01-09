Country Artist Jennifer Hart Marries Musician Rob Ricotta in Nashville Ceremony – See the Photos

Jennifer Hart has never been a big fan of New Year festivities until now, as it will forever serve as the day she married her longtime love, Rob Ricotta.

"Rob loves celebrating New Year's, so I thought getting married on January 1st would give me a reason to love and celebrate it," the country artist, 30, tells PEOPLE with a laugh about her 32-year-old husband, who works as everything from a voice artist to an actor to a songwriter. "It was an epic way to start off the year."

Donning a gorgeous wedding dress from Wedding Belles Bridal Boutique in Chandler, Arizona, Hart arrived at Nashville's Loveless Barn and walked down an aisle adorned with floral designs curated by creative director and groomsman Ian Schober. A self-proclaimed sentimentalist, Hart says she brought many a special memento with her on her special day.

Rob Ricotta and Jennifer Hart. Kayla Swayze

"My something old was my great grandmother's pearl ring, while my something new was pearl drop earrings my 104-year-old grandma bought me for the wedding," describes Hart, whose wedding pics, taken by photographer Kayla Swayze, are debuting on PEOPLE. "I also borrowed my sister's bracelet gifted to her from our grandpa and my something blue was a turquoise heart-shaped pendant attached to my bouquet, gifted to me by my new mother-in-law."

The details. Kayla Swayze

"Seeing my bride in white coming down the aisle to meet me at the end was something I was so looking forward to," adds Ricotta, who asked for Hart's hand in marriage back in September while on a hike at the Stephens Gap Cave Preserve in Woodville, Alabama.

Jennifer Hart with her father. Kayla Swayze

Once at the altar and under the watchful eye of Ricotta's father Reverend Robert J. Ricotta, Sr., the couple exchanged rings, with Hart's ring custom made by long-time family friend and master jeweler of 40 years, Randy Rector, and Ricotta's ring designed by dear friend and artisan jeweler Luane Pigeon.

Jennifer Hart and Rob Ricotta. Kayla Swayze

A former Miss America contestant herself, Hart was surrounded by a bevy of beauty queens that have become friends over the years, including Miss Arizona 2011 Jennifer Sedler and Miss Oklahoma 2013 Kelsey Griswold-Paul. Other notable guests included country music artists John Morgan, Stephanie Quayle, and Jason Aldean's drummer Rich Redmond.

The wedding party. Kayla Swayze

Once officially man and wife, Hart and Ricotta joined their guests in a buffet-style dinner catered by Loveless Events, with bruschetta and jerk chicken serving as hors d'oeuvres.

"We had to incorporate ricotta somewhere," jokes Hart. "So, our wedding cake was an Italian cannoli cake with ricotta cheese filling, and part of our party favors included a homemade ricotta cake truffle."

Jennifer Hart and Rob Ricotta. Kayla Swayze

Having first met each other at a songwriting session, the couple was committed to filling their reception with music, some of which was created by Hart herself.

"I am dancing with dad to the song I wrote about him, 'Half the Man,'" says Hart, who also danced with her new hubby to her own song "18," which she wrote about her new husband when they were dating. "It was one of the most special moments of my life."

Jennifer Hart and Rob Ricotta. Kayla Swayze

Jennifer Hart. Kayla Swayze

Other music played at the reception included Journey's 1983 hit "Faithfully," which has always held a special place in the hearts of the couple.

"This song means so much to me because it was my parents' first dance song at their wedding," explains Hart. "Rob and I also relate to it so much with our careers in the music and entertainment industries. I think it's a song that is sweet, nostalgic and fits well for all generations."

Jennifer Hart and Rob Ricotta. Kayla Swayze

For all those non-dancing types, the couple provided much more to do at the reception, including a cigar bar that held pictures of some of the couple's friends and family who have died.

Following their wedding day, the couple set off on a honeymoon at an all-inclusive resort in Tulum, Mexico, and then headed to Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Rob Ricotta and Jennifer Hart. Kayla Swayze

"I just can't wait to do life together," concludes Hart. "The fun, the mundane, the good, the bad. Having him alongside me for all of it.

"I'm truly looking forward to the day-to-day of looking after one another and yet still chasing our dreams in tandem," adds Ricotta.