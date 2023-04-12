Jana Kramer Recalls 'Embarrassing' and 'Worst Blind Date Ever' with Brody Jenner: 'The Absolute Worst'

Jana Kramer is taking a walk down memory lane.

While welcoming Heidi Montag Pratt on the latest episode of the Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast, the country music star, 39, opened up about a blind date experience with the reality star's former castmate, Brody Jenner.

"I was like, maybe, 24. I mean, a long, long time ago. We were at some club on Sunset. It was you and Spencer [Pratt], and someone set me and Brody up on a blind date," explained Kramer while sharing that it was the first moment that she and Montag Pratt, 36, first met.

"So we're at this dinner, and it was like the worst. You were so sweet, but it was the worst blind date ever with me and Brody. Like the absolute worst. And the worst thing about it was that probably one of my most embarrassing moments was that night because we were not vibing at all," Kramer said.

The podcast host shared that she decided to cut the date short after deciding to leave and "went marching towards the exit sign."

"He said something to me, and I was like, 'That's it, I'm leaving.' But there were mirrors. There were mirrors on the walls," explained Kramer. "Little do I know, the exit sign walks me right in. It was the reflection because it's all a f---ing mirror. So I slam right into the mirror."

The musician stressed that it was a horrible first date encounter.

"I did not look back to see if someone saw me, but I'm pretty sure someone saw me walk into the mirror," she said.

Kramer recently began a new relationship with boyfriend Allan Russell, whom she made her red-carpet debut with at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Allan Russell and Jana Kramer. Joe Scarnici/Getty

"I'm happy. I'm in a great relationship. He's a wonderful man, and I've got amazing, healthy kids. I'm blessed. I feel very blessed," she said about her relationship with the 42-year-old Scottish soccer coach while speaking to PEOPLE at the awards show. "I'm in a new chapter, and it feels really nice. For the first time, I'm really embracing it, and I'm trying to sink in that I deserve this new chapter."

The Dancing With the Stars alum added that her relationship with her new beau has also made it easier to co-parent her son Jace, 4, and daughter Jolie, 7, with ex-husband Mike Caussin.

"It's interesting because it was right before I met my boyfriend Allan that I was like, 'I'm okay no matter what.' I wasn't angry with my ex anymore," she explained. "I got to a place where I did so much healing and work that I was like, 'I know I'm never gonna be alone forever, and I'm okay. I'm happy,' and then I met him."

The star continued, "People always say, 'When you fix your stuff, and you do the work, and then you're happy just being on your own, that's when usually Prince Charming comes in.' Mine just happened to be from Scotland."