Jelly Roll on the 'Really Personal' Reason He Gave Back to Detention Center That Incarcerated Him

"I think it's important that we give back, especially [to] our kids," Jelly Roll said Friday on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast with host Janine Rubenstein

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 2, 2022 04:41 PM

Jelly Roll is paying it forward.

On Friday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast with host Janine Rubenstein, the country rap artist, 37, said he wants "to bring hope" to troubled youth following the release of his latest album Ballads of the Broken.

"It's important, man. I think it's important that we give back, especially [to] our kids," he said. "Man, our youth are so impressionable and the old quote goes, 'None of them asked to be here.'

The musician, born Jason DeFord, continued, "They were born into just whatever situation it was, and sometimes they can't see past that situation or that neighborhood or that environment. I just hope to bring hope to that and kind of be a beacon and a light for those kids."

Jelly Roll attends the 56th Annual CMA Award
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

With the help of nonprofit Impact Youth Outreach, DeFord is donating a recording studio to Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center in Nashville, where he was incarcerated as a kid and discovered his passion for music.

"I was in and out of there for about three, three and a half years. I spent a lot of time there and eventually got charged as an adult for a crime I committed as a juvenile," he recalled. "And I just realized that was the most impactful thing that ever happened in my life, and the darkest moments of my life still were being that 15-year-old scared kid spending Thanksgiving away from his family."

RELATED VIDEO: Toby Keith Shares First Health Update After His Stomach Cancer Reveal: 'It's Pretty Debilitating'

"I knew that I wanted to give back whenever I was in a situation to, and I always knew I wanted to make it really personal," DeFord continued. "So, I went back to the same juvenile that I started doing music at. I wrote some of my first raps there, had my first big rap battle there."

Since his own time at the detention center, DeFord has returned to mentor some of the kids currently incarcerated.

PEOPLE Every Day can be streamed daily on multiple platforms including iHeartMedia,Apple podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon Music.

Related Articles
Paul Bernon and Bethenny Frankel
Bethenny Frankel Shares Why 'Amazing' Fiancé Paul Bernon Is 'a Good Partner' 
Serena Williams of the United States celebrates victory during the Women's Singles First Round match against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in New York City
Serena Williams Hasn't Taken a Break Since Her Last Tennis Match: 'I Needed to Keep Going'
AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 30: Toby Keith performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One at Frank Irwin Center on October 30, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)
Toby Keith Shares First Health Update After His Stomach Cancer Reveal: 'It's Pretty Debilitating'
Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan on Portraying 'the Reality for Women' in Films Including 'She Said' and 'Promising Young Woman'
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge Says 'This Could Be the Year' He Finds the 'Person I Share My Life With'
Nick Viall
Nick Viall Shares His Biggest Dating Mistake: I Prioritized 'My Ego Over My Heart'
MARK CUBAN
'Shark Tank' 's Mark Cuban Doesn't Know If He'll Come Back to the Show'' After Season 15: 'Family First Always'
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Yvonne Strahovski attends "The Handmaid's Tale" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 08, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
'Handmaid's Tale' Star Yvonne Strahovski on Season 5's Intense Labor Scene: 'It Felt Very Personal' Because 'I Had Just Given Birth'
Danielle Deadwyler rollout
'Till' 's Danielle Deadwyler on Seeking Therapy While Filming the Emotional Drama: 'I Was Prepared for Everything'
John Stamos speaks onstage during the Fourth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards
John Stamos Was 'Afraid' of Playing a Coach on 'Big Shot' : 'It Was Easier to Be a Doctor on 'ER' '
Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jessie James Decker on Finding Quality Time with Husband Eric During 'DwtS' : 'Being Busy Doesn't Affect Anything'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13: Taye Diggs attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Taye Diggs on His Insomnia Battle After Becoming a Dad: 'Never Really Got Over It'
Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial | Official Trailer | A Tubi Original
The Actress Playing Amber Heard in 'Hot Take' Had Not Watched the Trial, Seen Heard's Movies Before Being Cast
dancing with the stars officail portraits
Charli D'Amelio Says 'Dancing with the Stars' Is Reconnecting Her to a Part of Herself She 'Lost'
JESSE PALMER
'Bachelorette' Host Jesse Palmer Says the Rose Ceremonies Give Him Deja Vu: 'I Forgot Somebody's Name'
Lukas Graham
Lukas Graham on What His Wife's 'Biggest Stamp of Approval' Was on His Song 'Wish You Were Here'