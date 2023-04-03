JB Somers Reflects on the Loss of His Sister and What He Believes She'd Think of His 'Voice' Run (Exclusive)

"Being gay and being the brother of someone who passed away because of drug addiction, it's really important to share those stories, because I don't know who I'm going to end up impacting," the singer tells PEOPLE

By Tricia Despres
Published on April 3, 2023 05:21 PM

As confident as inspiring vocalist JB Somers was in his delivery of the Joni Mitchell classic "A Case of You" during his blind audition on The Voice, the nerves were right there under the surface for the Alabama native, amongst other things.

"I was so close to throwing up," Somers, 31, tells PEOPLE with a laugh. "It was insane! This is the biggest stage I've ever been on, that's for sure."

Indeed, while Somers has long found himself on many a stage since his move to Music City in 2020, he never envisioned himself on a national stage, or in front of his eventual coach on The Voice, Kelly Clarkson.

"Kelly Clarkson is one of those people that is who she is no matter where she is — whether on stage or off stage or in person or in front of camera," says Somers, who also moved Chance the Rapper to turn his chair during his blind audition performance. "She's just her real self. And that's what I've always really admired about her. She just has this way with people."

The Voice Blake Shelton
Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

Song choice also seemed a key component to Somers' successful blind audition, as his startling rendition of the Mitchell classic "A Case of You" certainly got everyone's attention. In fact, Mitchell herself has long held a special place in the heart of Somers.

"She's one of my favorite artists of all time," the country/pop artist explains of the legendary singer/songwriter. "I didn't discover her until college. That was the moment when I got to deep-dive into all of her discography. And 'A Case of You' is one of the first songs that I really learned how to play and sing of hers."

And it's her lyricism that partly inspired Somers to give songwriting a try.

"It has always really just baffled me, like honestly, how do you come up with something like that?" says Somers of Mitchell's ability to turn words into magic. "She's so thoughtful in the way that she puts words to paper."

THE VOICE -- "Blind Auditions" Episode 2305 -- Pictured: JB Somers
JB Somers. Casey Durkin/NBC

And while Somers admits that he is not entirely sure if his late sister Somer Johnson was a fan of the folk great, he does know that she had to be a fan of her artistry.

"Jodi is such an artist and Somer was such an artist, so I felt like that was the best way to honor her memory," he says of his late sister, a professional dancer who died at the age of 30 after struggling with substance abuse. "It was really cool to showcase her and to tell her story to the world, you know?"

JB Somers
JB Somers and his late sister Somers Johnson as children. Courtesy JB Somers

And no matter what happens on The Voice, telling his story is something that Somers is determined to do through his music going forward.

"Authenticity is a gateway for people to find freedom and to see growth in their life," Somers explains. "I really believe that's something that's necessary for me as an artist, especially being gay and being the brother of someone who passed away because of drug addiction. It's really important to share those stories, because I don't know who I'm going to end up impacting, you know? We have to be authentic if we want people to grow together as a human race."

And plenty of people have played a part in Somers' life thus far.

"I'm very humbled for all of the people who have poured into my life and given me opportunities to be able to get to this point," says Somers, who recently released his latest EP They Say I've Changed. "My voice teachers from all throughout different stages of my life to the churches that allowed me to lead worship on their stage, to all the people in Nashville who have given me small, writer's round opportunities. Everything has been culminating to this moment of being able to showcase my abilities to the world."

THE VOICE -- "Blind Auditions" Episode 2305 -- Pictured: JB Somers
JB Somers. Casey Durkin/NBC

He believes his sister would be proud of him too.

"I'm kind of getting teary just thinking about that," he admits. "She would just have been very, very proud of me for being as authentically myself as I could be in that moment in front of some of the biggest names in music." He pauses. "I don't know what she would've said. I think she would've just been very proud."

Related Articles
Lainey Wilson at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Lainey Wilson Jokes a Tequila Shot Calmed Her Down for Big Night at 2023 CMT Awards (Exclusive)
CMT Winners portraits
Winners' Photos from the 2023 CMT Awards
Shania Twain receives equal play award at the CMT Awards
The 5 Best Moments of the 2023 CMT Awards
Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wade, Ingrid Andress, Madeline Edwards, and Alanis Morissette perform onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Alanis Morissette Joined by Lainey Wilson, Ingrid Andress and More for 'You Oughta Know' at 2023 CMT Awards
2023 CMT Portrait studio
Inside PEOPLE's CMT Awards 2023 Photo Booth
Carly Pearce and Gwen Stefani perform onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas
Gwen Stefani and Carly Pearce Deliver Energetic Performance of 'Just a Girl' at the 2023 CMT Awards
Shania Twain, winner of the CMT EQUAL PLAY award, speaks onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Shania Twain Calls for an 'All-Inclusive Country Music' as She Accepts Equal Play Award at 2023 CMT Awards
Wynonna Judd Adds Additional Dates to The Judds: FInal Tour
Wynonna Judd Honors Late Mom Naomi at 2023 CMT Awards 1 Year After Final Appearance: 'You Need to Be Here'
Gwen Stefani Blake Shelton
The Cutest Couples at the 2023 CMT Awards
AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Jelly Roll, winner of Male Breakthrough Video of the Year "Son of a Sinner," speaks onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT); AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Lainey Wilson, winner of Female Video of the Year for “Heart Like a Truck,” speaks onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images); AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Cody Johnson, winner of CMT Performance of the Year for "Till It Can’t" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards), speaks onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT)
CMT Awards 2023: See the Complete List of Winners!
Kelsea Ballerini CMT Awards
Kelsea Ballerini Gets Choked Up Dedicating 2023 CMT Awards to Gun Violence Victims After Nashville Shooting
Daira Eamon and Lily Rose at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Lily Rose and Wife Daira Show Off Wedding Bands at 2023 CMT Awards: 'It's Been Fun' (Exclusive)
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Made Red Carpet Debut at 2023 CMT Awards: 'I Have a Really Hot Date Tonight'
2023 CMT Arrivals
CMT Awards 2023: See All the Stars Arriving on the Red Carpet
kelsea ballerini and kane brown
CMT Awards 2023: Everything to Know About the Star-Studded Awards Show
lily rose wedding. Credit: Steph Sorenson Photography
All the Gorgeous Photos from Lily Rose and Daira Eamon's Nashville Wedding