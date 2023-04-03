JB Somers Reflects on the Loss of His Sister and What He Believes She'd Think of His 'Voice' Run (Exclusive)

As confident as inspiring vocalist JB Somers was in his delivery of the Joni Mitchell classic "A Case of You" during his blind audition on The Voice, the nerves were right there under the surface for the Alabama native, amongst other things.

"I was so close to throwing up," Somers, 31, tells PEOPLE with a laugh. "It was insane! This is the biggest stage I've ever been on, that's for sure."

Indeed, while Somers has long found himself on many a stage since his move to Music City in 2020, he never envisioned himself on a national stage, or in front of his eventual coach on The Voice, Kelly Clarkson.

"Kelly Clarkson is one of those people that is who she is no matter where she is — whether on stage or off stage or in person or in front of camera," says Somers, who also moved Chance the Rapper to turn his chair during his blind audition performance. "She's just her real self. And that's what I've always really admired about her. She just has this way with people."

Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

Song choice also seemed a key component to Somers' successful blind audition, as his startling rendition of the Mitchell classic "A Case of You" certainly got everyone's attention. In fact, Mitchell herself has long held a special place in the heart of Somers.

"She's one of my favorite artists of all time," the country/pop artist explains of the legendary singer/songwriter. "I didn't discover her until college. That was the moment when I got to deep-dive into all of her discography. And 'A Case of You' is one of the first songs that I really learned how to play and sing of hers."

And it's her lyricism that partly inspired Somers to give songwriting a try.

"It has always really just baffled me, like honestly, how do you come up with something like that?" says Somers of Mitchell's ability to turn words into magic. "She's so thoughtful in the way that she puts words to paper."

JB Somers. Casey Durkin/NBC

And while Somers admits that he is not entirely sure if his late sister Somer Johnson was a fan of the folk great, he does know that she had to be a fan of her artistry.

"Jodi is such an artist and Somer was such an artist, so I felt like that was the best way to honor her memory," he says of his late sister, a professional dancer who died at the age of 30 after struggling with substance abuse. "It was really cool to showcase her and to tell her story to the world, you know?"

JB Somers and his late sister Somers Johnson as children. Courtesy JB Somers

And no matter what happens on The Voice, telling his story is something that Somers is determined to do through his music going forward.

"Authenticity is a gateway for people to find freedom and to see growth in their life," Somers explains. "I really believe that's something that's necessary for me as an artist, especially being gay and being the brother of someone who passed away because of drug addiction. It's really important to share those stories, because I don't know who I'm going to end up impacting, you know? We have to be authentic if we want people to grow together as a human race."

And plenty of people have played a part in Somers' life thus far.

"I'm very humbled for all of the people who have poured into my life and given me opportunities to be able to get to this point," says Somers, who recently released his latest EP They Say I've Changed. "My voice teachers from all throughout different stages of my life to the churches that allowed me to lead worship on their stage, to all the people in Nashville who have given me small, writer's round opportunities. Everything has been culminating to this moment of being able to showcase my abilities to the world."

JB Somers. Casey Durkin/NBC

He believes his sister would be proud of him too.

"I'm kind of getting teary just thinking about that," he admits. "She would just have been very, very proud of me for being as authentically myself as I could be in that moment in front of some of the biggest names in music." He pauses. "I don't know what she would've said. I think she would've just been very proud."