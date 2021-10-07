Jay Allen and Fiancée Kylie Morgan Hit the Country Roads in Music Video for 'Mustang on Mud Tires'

Jay Allen learned how to drive a stick shift at 9 years old and kissed just about every girl in his class by the fifth grade. And as a teen, he woke up before the sun did to work on a family friend's farm, only to come back to that farm after school as that same sun began to set.

He was country in every sense of the word.

But Nashville seems to have always had a hard time believing it.

"They would tell me I wasn't country enough," says Allen, 35, tells PEOPLE about his early days in Nashville. "And back then, I tried to conform and create what they were looking for."

But perhaps Nashville did hear something in Allen, something that seemed to point to a harder side of the Iowa native, a side that despite his rural upbringing had a bit more of an edge to it. And perhaps, Nashville never knew what to do with the guy with the 72 tattoos, a guy that could sonically pull from his country upbringing while at the time showcasing his love for a grittier sound.

It's this sound that Allen is finally about to unleash.

"For the first time, I'm owning that sound," explains Allen, who first gained attention in 2018 with "Blank Stares," a song he wrote for his mother who died that year from early-onset Alzheimer's. "There's a little bit of rock and roll in there and there is a little bit of pop in there and there is even a little bit of my Christian worship leader influence in there. It's all kind of mashed into one sound and I'm proud of it, you know? Take it or leave it."

Chances are the country fandom is going to take it, as the genre continues to push the boundaries of its own fences and open the gates to artists such as Allen as he releases his new EP Bulletproof. And on that four-song collection is one song that takes his many sides and brings them together seamlessly.

That song is "Mustang on Mud Tires."

"I remember [songwriter and featured rapper] Nate Kenyon coming in and saying that he wanted to write a song that described me," chuckles Allen of the song he co-wrote alongside Kenyon, Blake Bollinger and fellow singer-songwriter and Allen's fiancée Kylie Morgan. "He was like, 'You're shiny like a classic muscle car, but you know, you also like to get your hands dirty and party.' And I was like, 'Man, that's a cool way to say that.' So that's where it started."

Premiering exclusively on PEOPLE, the music video for "Mustang on Mud Tires" was inspired by these different sides of Allen, filmed amongst the gorgeous landscapes of the Leiper's Fork area of Tennessee.

"It's such a beautiful scenic drive to take," says Allen of the area in which the music video featuring his fiancée was filmed. "You are about 20 or 30 minutes from downtown Nashville, but you felt like you're out in the middle of nowhere. It's perfect."

It's an area that Allen and Morgan often travel to from their home in East Nashville, in order to get away from the spotlight.

"Kylie is an Okie girl who grew up in a small town, but she also loves the city life," says Allen, whose heartfelt song "Tattoos to Heaven" went viral earlier this year. "We grew a love for the city life together when we first started dating. But at the same time, I would ask her where she wanted to go eat and it would always be Applebee's or something like that!" he says with a laugh. "So yeah, that's just us. You just never know."

Blending these similar upbringings with the stardom that they both find themselves chasing at the moment will certainly find its way into their upcoming wedding, which the two are busy planning at this very moment.