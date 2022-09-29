Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan Postpone Wedding Due to Hurricane Ian: 'Heartbroken for Everyone'

Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan sent love to their friends in Florida as they announced the news of their wedding postponement Thursday.

The country stars, who were engaged in what they called a "full-circle moment" in Nashville in June 2021, ultimately decided to postpone their Saturday wedding weekend as the city overcomes flooding and damage left behind from the destructive Hurricane Ian.

"First and foremost, please if you would, send down prayers and love to Fort Myers Beach," Allen said in an Instagram video with Morgan. "All the people down there are like a second family to us. Obviously, we were supposed to get married this weekend, but that is the least of our concerns. We are heartbroken for everyone that is losing their homes and their businesses right now."

Announcing the news of their wedding postponement in an Instagram clip, Allen — who is currently competing on The Voice — promised followers that they "can reschedule our wedding," and explained that they shared the news in an effort to "let our guests know."

"We're gonna find another date in the future, but please if you would, please have everyone down, especially in Fort Myers Beach, have them on your hearts and your minds today," Allen said.

Later in the clip, Morgan spoke about what the postponement meant to her, sharing that the couple is "very sad" and "very upset." "But again, this is the least of our worries. We still have each other. All of our friends are safe, and that's all that matters."

Damage in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian passed through. Joe Raedle/Getty

As previously reported, Hurricane Ian was reportedly referred to by Governor Ron DeSantis as "a 500-year flood event," as local officials worry the death toll of the storm could be in the hundreds. The number of fatalities caused by the storm remains unconfirmed.

After the storm hit, the Volusia Sheriff's Office shared that a 72-year-old man died after going outside to drain his pool, and was found unresponsive in a canal behind his home. He was pulled from the water by deputies, who performed CPR, and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

"I think you'll have more clarity about that in the next day or so as they're able to go to those locations and determine whether people need services or are able to be rescued," DeSantis said of the death toll, per ABC affiliate WEAR-TV and the Orlando Sentinel. "That number put out by Lee is basically an estimate that these people were calling, the water was rising on their home and they may not have ended up getting through."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As for Morgan and Allen's wedding, the two had warned friends on Instagram just days before that a postponement was likely, and that they hoped to make their decision on Thursday as to what they'd decide on. That decision came, and they've since shared an additional video to Instagram, detailing some of the damage done and calling the storm the "most heartbreaking thing."

jay allen music/instagram

"Details of a benefit concert to help rebuild our home away from home will be coming soon," they shared. "Until then, just please pray."