Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan Postpone Wedding Due to Hurricane Ian: 'Heartbroken for Everyone'

The couple, who were to wed Oct. 1, shared an Instagram update with fans, asking them to "pray for Florida"

By
Published on September 29, 2022 07:25 PM
kylie morgan, jay allen
Photo: jay allen music/instagram

Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan sent love to their friends in Florida as they announced the news of their wedding postponement Thursday.

The country stars, who were engaged in what they called a "full-circle moment" in Nashville in June 2021, ultimately decided to postpone their Saturday wedding weekend as the city overcomes flooding and damage left behind from the destructive Hurricane Ian.

"First and foremost, please if you would, send down prayers and love to Fort Myers Beach," Allen said in an Instagram video with Morgan. "All the people down there are like a second family to us. Obviously, we were supposed to get married this weekend, but that is the least of our concerns. We are heartbroken for everyone that is losing their homes and their businesses right now."

Announcing the news of their wedding postponement in an Instagram clip, Allen — who is currently competing on The Voice — promised followers that they "can reschedule our wedding," and explained that they shared the news in an effort to "let our guests know."

"We're gonna find another date in the future, but please if you would, please have everyone down, especially in Fort Myers Beach, have them on your hearts and your minds today," Allen said.

Later in the clip, Morgan spoke about what the postponement meant to her, sharing that the couple is "very sad" and "very upset." "But again, this is the least of our worries. We still have each other. All of our friends are safe, and that's all that matters."

Hurricane Ian
Damage in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian passed through. Joe Raedle/Getty

As previously reported, Hurricane Ian was reportedly referred to by Governor Ron DeSantis as "a 500-year flood event," as local officials worry the death toll of the storm could be in the hundreds. The number of fatalities caused by the storm remains unconfirmed.

After the storm hit, the Volusia Sheriff's Office shared that a 72-year-old man died after going outside to drain his pool, and was found unresponsive in a canal behind his home. He was pulled from the water by deputies, who performed CPR, and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

"I think you'll have more clarity about that in the next day or so as they're able to go to those locations and determine whether people need services or are able to be rescued," DeSantis said of the death toll, per ABC affiliate WEAR-TV and the Orlando Sentinel. "That number put out by Lee is basically an estimate that these people were calling, the water was rising on their home and they may not have ended up getting through."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As for Morgan and Allen's wedding, the two had warned friends on Instagram just days before that a postponement was likely, and that they hoped to make their decision on Thursday as to what they'd decide on. That decision came, and they've since shared an additional video to Instagram, detailing some of the damage done and calling the storm the "most heartbreaking thing."

kylie morgan, jay allen
jay allen music/instagram

"Details of a benefit concert to help rebuild our home away from home will be coming soon," they shared. "Until then, just please pray."

Related Articles
Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian Death Toll May Be in the 'Hundreds,' Florida Sheriff Fears
Destroyed boats after Hurricane Ian swept through at the Centennial Park in Fort Myers, Florida, USA, 29 September 2022. Category 4 hurrican Ian swept through Florida during the night and now it is downgraded to tropical storm. Ian's sustained winds extended outward up to 415 miles, drenching much of Florida and the southeastern Atlantic coast. US President Joe Biden on 29 September approved Florida disaster declaration. Damage after Hurricane Ian swept through Florida, Fort Myers, USA - 29 Sep 2022
See Photos of Hurricane Ian's Path as Historic Storm Hits Florida
Damagd homes are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Meyers Beach, Fla Tropical Weather Florida, Fort Meyers Beach, United States - 29 Sep 2022
Fla. Governor Says Hurricane Ian Caused Historic Flooding As Biden Warns Storm Could Be State's Deadliest
Palm trees blow in the wind from Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. Ian is hitting the area with winds and rain as a possible category 4 hurricane.
Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Florida as 'Extremely Dangerous' Category 4 Storm
In this image made from a NASA livestream, Hurricane Ian is seen from the International Space Station on . Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm Tropical Weather, Outer Space - 28 Sep 2022
Hurricane Ian Knocks Out Power for More Than 2.5 Million People in Florida
Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian Rips Roof Off Florida Hospital, Flooding ICU Where Patients Had to Be Moved to Other Floors
Weather Channel Reporter Gets Hit by Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Broadcast: 'This Is Extreme'
Weather Channel Reporter Hit by Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Broadcast: 'This Is Extreme'
DeVon Franklin is doing our exclusive Married at First Sight recap for us this week. Headshot link https://drive.google.com/file/d/1eZ-FaV0HecCNnZyzw7brGdD2fNapI4fF/view?usp=sharing Credit: Alan Silfen
'Married at First Sight' : 2 Couples Face the 'Ugly Truth' as DeVon Franklin Details Ensuing 'Messiness'
Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell attend the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Lauren Bushnell Lane and Chris Lane's Relationship Timeline
Brittany Williams and Josh Allen attends the 9th Annual NFL Honors at Adrienne Arsht Center on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida
Who Is Josh Allen's Girlfriend? All About Brittany Williams
Halsey
Halsey's Maryland Concert Canceled After Severe Flash Flooding: 'I'm Heartbroken'
Storm flooding Miami, Florida
Downtown Miami Floods After First Tropical Storm of Season as Region Faces More Rain — See Shocking Photos
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 11: Maren Morris attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: Brittany Kerr attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Cassadee Pope attends 20th Anniversary Little Kids Rock Benefit at Terminal 5 on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Little Kids Rock)
Maren Morris, Cassadee Pope Call Out Jason Aldean's Wife for Transphobic Comment: 'Real Nice'
Robyn Dixon, Juan Dixon
'RHOP' 's Robyn and Juan Dixon Obtain Marriage License Nearly 3 Years After Second Engagement
Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Chris and Morgane Stapleton's Relationship Timeline
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari attend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards at Music City Center on December 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's Relationship Timeline